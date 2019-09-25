HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Dance teams for the 2020 Dr. Orvile H. Dyce and Black Creek Medical Consultants Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County were introduced at the seventh annual DWTS Reveal Party on Sept. 11 at Lawton Park Pavilion, sponsored by Carolina Bank.
Tamara Weatherford, co-producer with Lukas Glenn, said past dancers have been invited back this year to make up the 10 competing teams.
At the reveal party, the dancers randomly chose a "legend" entertainer whose music they will be dancing to. They were given the opportunity to select their own dance style.
"Return of the Legends" is the theme for the 2020 Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County.
Curtis Boyd, a former winner, said he and his partner have been rehearsing off and on since they were told after last year’s event that they would be returning to compete for the 2020 Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County title.
“I hope we get something good,” Boyd said before the selection process. He and his partner, Logan Suggs, in a random drawing picked Sonny and Cher. They have chosen contemporary as their dance style.
“Only 30 percent of the dance has to be the swing,” Weatherford said. “They have a lot of leeway.”
Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County is the major fundraiser for the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault Darlington County chapter and will be held on Jan. 23 at the Center Theater in Hartsville. An overall winner will be named along with the People’s Choice Award, which is based on monetary votes collected.
One dancer, Noah Stanley, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail this summer to raise money for the Pee Dee Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Assault.
His sister, Hannah Stanley McCain, attended the reveal party in his absence. She said he had just graduated from college, didn’t have a job and didn’t have the responsibilities of a wife and children, so it was the perfect time in his life to do something like this. She said he is just a few weeks from finishing his journey.
McCain said they are amazed at the response from people all along his journey and their contributions to the cause. She said some people have donated as much as $1,000, but those who have contributed less are just as enthusiastic to give. She said 110 people have made donations and probably 80 percent of those would not have given to Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County if he hadn’t made this journey. She said that as of Wednesday he had collected more than $16,000.
McCain told his fellow dancers and partner, Caroline Williams, that she hopes this will be a launching pad for other dancers to beat the amount that Noah has raised thus far.
“Dancing with the Stars would like to thank Carolina Bank for their sponsorship of the reveal party and the food they prepared,” said Weatherford.
All proceeds will go to the Pee Dee Coalition. The Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization serving eight counties in the Pee Dee Region of South Carolina dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault.
Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County dance teams raise money which enables Pee Dee Coalition to have the funds needed that grants don’t cover for programs such as Community Victim Assistance, Emergency Safe Shelter, New Beginnings Transitional Shelter, Durant Children’s Center and other programs.
