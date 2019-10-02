FLORENCE, S.C. — On Sept. 20, 410 volunteers from 40 companies and organizations completed 79 projects as part of the United Way of Florence County's 27th Annual Day of Caring.
Nonprofit groups across the Florence area benefited as volunteers descended for a day of cleaning, yard work, construction, painting, plumbing and more.
Before work, though, there was breakfast and play as volunteers gathered at Florence First Presbyterian Church for motivation, to learn more about the United Way and its partner agencies and to try their hand at a few games.
"It means actually we can serve more people in the community," said Lighthouse Ministries director Cecilia Meggs. "If I had to get somebody to come out here and take care of a yard, clean the inside for us, paint the parking lot for us, I don't even know how much that would end up costing us. And not having to spend that money is able to give us an opportunity to serve more people in the community."
Meggs was out in the cool Friday morning supervising crews from McCall Farms and Pepsi as they delivered some TLC to the Lighthous Ministries building and grounds on West Evans Street.
"Many of our team members live close by our plant and are invested in this community; we are doing the same," said Darryl Davids, vice president of human resources for McCall Farms, whose volunteers were painting the parking lot, curbing and a pavement hazard.
"The Day of Caring is a great way for us to put some work with our giving," Davids said. "This will be our first year for a United Way campaign and we are excited to be a partner. These folks at Lighthouse Ministries do good work and we are happy to help on this project today and look forward to staying connected with them as other needs arise."
In addition to the parking lot painting volunteers from Pepsi were working on the building's landscaping and were cleaning light fixtures inside the building.
Meggs said her organization had been in the building two years and had never cleaned out the fixtures and were enjoying the brighter, more inviting atmosphere clean fixtures brought to the office.
On the other side of the Gregg and King Avenue neighborhood another ministry was getting similar treatment.
Volunteers from the city of Florence were at the Salvation Army's Family Store on West Palmetto Street putting up some fencing to make the donation area more inviting.
The fencing and some pavement markings are designed to make the store's donation area more inviting and easier to navigate.
Across town at the Boys and Girls Club of Florence volunteers from Duke Energy were on hand to tackle a myriad of tasks.
While a crew did landscaping tasks out front a second group worked to replace HVAC filters, a third washed office windows and a fourth cleaned the gym floor.
"Our employees give so generously of their time and their talent and this is just one of the things they do in the community," said Mindy Taylor with Duke Energy as she and two others cleaned office windows. "We've participated in the United Way Day of Caring for many years."
"It is a major saving to us. This is stuff that we could have gotten done but it would have cost us operation dollars," said Decar Brown, director of operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee.
The Florence building has 75 HVAC filters that need replaced monthly, Brown said.
The building serves more than 200 children daily.
