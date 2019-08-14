Florence, SC (29506)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 95F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.