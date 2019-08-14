FLORENCE, S.C. – U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina will be in the Pee Dee for several Coffee with your Congressman events on Monday, Aug. 19, and Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Rice will appear from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 in Darlington at Joe’s Grill at 306 Russell St.
He will appear from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 in Florence at Venus Restaurant at 471 W. Palmetto St.
The Republican congressman also will appear in Cheraw and in Blenheim for events on Monday. The Cheraw event is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. at River’s Edge at 162 Second St. The Blenheim event is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blenheim Town Hall at 106 East High St.
Rice, who was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2014, 2016, and 2018, represents South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District. which includes most of Florence County and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry counties.
Members of Rice’s staff will be available in several cities in the Pee Dee for mobile office hours at the end of August.
Rice’s staff will be available to provide residents with information regarding federal disaster relief applications, assistance in recovering from the storm or assistance with issues involving federal agencies.
The schedule is for staff members to be at the Johnsonville City Hall from 10 a.m. to noon and the Pamplico Public Library from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The Johnsonville City Hall is at 111 W. Broadway St. The Pamplico library is at 100 E. Main St.
On Wednesday, Aug. 28, staff members will be in the court room of the Coward City Hall from 10 a.m. to noon and the Timmonsville Library’s meeting room from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Coward City Hall is at 3720 U.S. 52. The Timmonsville library is at 298 W. Smith St.
Finally on Thursday, Aug. 29, Rice’s staff will be upstairs at the Hartsville City Hall from 10 a.m. to noon, and in the old city council chamber of the Darlington Muncipal Court Building from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Hartsville City Hall is at 100 E. Carolina Ave. The Darlington Municipal Court Building is at 400 Pearl St.
For directions or additional details regarding mobile office hours, contact the Pee Dee District Office at 843-679-9781.