FLORENCE, S.C. -- The second annual Greater Pee Dee State Fair will return to the Florence Center, starting Friday, and it will bring with it the abundance of sights, sounds and smells that make fairs a classic recipe for exciting the senses.
This year’s fair will feature more than 38 carnival rides, more than 35 games of skill, and an enticing array of fair foods. There will be treats and thrills for a variety of ages and interests.
Running from Friday through Oct. 13, the fair is sure to be 10 days of roaring fun, especially with attractions such as the Tiger Encounter. The educational show includes approximately a half-dozen Bengal tigers, a breed threatened by extinction in the wild.
Many more interesting animals will also be at the fair. Pleasant Valley Farms will have one of the largest petting farms in the country, featuring more than 70 exotic and domestic animals that can be petted and fed.
Returning for the 2019 fair will be the greatly enjoyed Bohm’s Family Entertainment. These shows combine magic, comedy, games, and music all in one engaging, family-friendly package.
Get ready to sing along with an exceptional lineup of local musicians who will perform on the iHeart Entertainment Stage. Bands taking the stage include Jebb Mac, Tastes Like Chicken, Painted Man, Sideswiped, and Eaglewing. Jim Quick & Coastline will play on Sunday for “Beach Night” at the fair.
The Megapass, a new ticket option this year, will offer noteworthy discounts for people who purchase their tickets early. For $20, the Megapass includes gate admission and unlimited carnival rides for any one day at the fair. The Megapass can be purchased at participating Markette/Refuel convenience stores, at the Florence Center Box Office, and online through Ticketmaster.
Tickets are also available at the fair gate for $8, and there is a $1-off discount applied to admission tickets purchased online. Children shorter than 30 inches tall can enter the fair for free. An unlimited ride pass costs $25, or ride tickets can be purchased for $1 each. However, some rides require more than one ticket.
The fair opens at 4 p.m. each weekday and at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Some days feature promotional deals for different groups such as students or military and first responders, so be sure to check out the fair’s website for the latest information as you prepare for your outing.
For a complete fair schedule and other promotional deals, visit the fair’s website at florencefair.com.
