MULLINS, S.C. – Three Mullins natives and military veterans returned home on Aug. 10 to help support their community. Erica Best, Edla Vaughn and Richard Godfrey distributed free school supplies and uniforms for more than 50 children.
Vaughn served 26 years in the U.S. Navy and traveled from Maryland to help out.
“We noticed not a lot of people are giving uniforms and people have a need for uniforms,” Vaughn said.
Best is 27 years into active duty in the U.S. Army and is stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C.
“We were hoping for a turnout of 50,” she said of the first time event. “We just wanted to help the community.”
Vaughn said the group wanted to find and fill a need.
“We wanted to open something for anybody and everybody in the community,” she said.
Godfrey, a U.S. Army retired veteran living in Georgia, said it was their way of giving back.
“It’s something we love doing,” he said. “We’re going to try and increase it every year and next year we hope to make it bigger and better.”