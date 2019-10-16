DARLINGTON
The city of Darlington Beautification Board presented the Pride of Darlington Residential Award for October to the Purvis family at 308 Spring Street for their transformation of a blank slate yard into the one with a series of beds with flowers, bushes, and trees. Nominations can be sent to City Planning, P.O. Box 57, Darlington, SC 29540; called in to 843-398-4000 ext. 103; or emailed to darlingtonplanner@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.