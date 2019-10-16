Pride of Darlington

The Purvis family at 308 Spring St. is the winner of the Pride of Darlington Residential Award for October 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/CITY OF DARLINGTON

DARLINGTON

The city of Darlington Beautification Board presented the Pride of Darlington Residential Award for October to the Purvis family at 308 Spring Street for their transformation of a blank slate yard into the one with a series of beds with flowers, bushes, and trees. Nominations can be sent to City Planning, P.O. Box 57, Darlington, SC 29540; called in to 843-398-4000 ext. 103; or emailed to darlingtonplanner@gmail.com.

