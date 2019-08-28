FLORENCE, S.C. -- Whether numbers or people, sometimes it takes a while to find the perfect formula. But after years of changing lineups, it appears three is the magic number for Florence’s Sideswiped.
And that three is two Mikes and a Van: Mike Johnson, Mike Tiesing and Van Hartsell.
“The current lineup is about five years old, and we’ve got it right with this mix,” drummer Tiesing said. “We occasionally have other musicians join us, but we’re a three-piece, and that’s what works best for us.”
Out in front of Tiesing, Johnson leads the group on guitar and vocals with Hartsell on bass, and the SideSwiped catalogue of covers includes a little bit of everything from country to grunge and pop.
“I think these days, our songs – both covers and our originals – have become more fun and more positive,” Johnson said. “Our shows are a good time, and I think the fans have more fun, because we’re having fun, too. We don’t have a set list for any of our shows, and we play everything from Elton John to Nelly to Luke Bryan.”
Hartsell agreed and said the band draws off the energy from the crowd and vice versa.
“I think it’s hard for us to do a dreary song, because we have so much fun together,” Hartsell said. “We’re not just in a band together. We’re actually friends, and I think that definitely shows and makes a difference in our shows. We never go into a gig with a setlist. We recently started setting our first three songs but after that, we get a good read on the crowd and play to the room from there.”
In the past, Sideswiped has toured the Southeast and shared the stage with big national acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and Gretchen Wilson. But these days, the guys stay pretty close to home with regular gigs in Florence and surrounding areas, as well as shows along the Grand Strand and in Wilmington, North Carolina.
“We’re older now. We’ve all got families,” Tiesing said. “Of course, we’re open to all options, but life is a little different now. We all have jobs and responsibilities.”
And the band stays plenty busy around here. In addition to weekly gigs, they’ve been in the studio working on a new album and recently released their first single from that, a song called “Butterflies.”
“It’s about young love, finding that one special girl, the feelings you get with that first love,” Johnson said.
Johnson shares songwriting duties with Tiesing and Hartsell, so it’s always a pleasant surprise when they get together in the studio and put their ideas together.
“We never know what a song’s going to sound like,” Hartsell said. “But I think it works, because we give each other room to explore, so each of us puts our own personal touch on our parts.”
And each brings a unique touch. Johnson started playing when he was around 11 after his brother’s baseball coach introduced him to the guitar. Guitar and piano have remained his main instruments of choice, but he dabbles with others.
Tiesing also was around 10 when he first showed interest in the drums. His parents got him a cheap drum set and some lessons, and he stuck with it.
“By no stretch of the imagination did I ever think we’d get here,” he said. “I’ve seen and experienced a lot of neat things with this band, and it’s cool to think about, because, like I said, in a million years, I didn’t think it would bring me here.”
Hartsell, the newest member in the mix, is no stranger to the Florence music scene. He was playing clubs in the 1990s before he was even old enough to be in them.
“I started on guitar but grew more and more attached to the bass,” he said. “Now, my guitars all have rusty strings. I just love what you can do on a bass guitar.”
As for the future, all three members of Sideswiped are open to whatever opportunities might arise. But they’re also quite content with what they’re doing now.
“We’re just going to continue having fun and playing as often as we can,” Johnson said, “and if something bigger happens, it happens. If not, that’s OK, too. We’re having fun, and that’s what matters.”