HARTSVILLE, S.C. — City of Hartsville officials and representatives of The Byerly Foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently to celebrate the opening of a new outdoor basketball court.
The court is on the campus of Byerly Park at 701 W. Washington St. next to the Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center.
The court is open daily from dawn to dusk and is free to the public.
This court was a vision brought forth by the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee and funded by The Byerly Foundation and the city.
The total cost of construction for the facility was $105,290. The Byerly Foundation provided $70,000 for the project, while the city’s portion was $32,290.
“This outdoor basketball court is a great addition to our facilities at Byerly Park,” said Adam Bedard, parks and recreation manager for the city. “Since the court has been finished, we have witnessed many pick-up basketball games and people of all ages and abilities coming out to enjoy the court.”
The basketball court looks like a great addition to recreational options in Hartsville, said Richard Puffer, executive director of The Byerly Foundation.
“I was by the day it opened, and there were lots of players enjoying themselves," Puffer said.
Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington said city officials wanted the open outdoor court to provide greater access to play for area youth.
“How can we have a championship basketball program if we don’t have fairness and equity for play?” he said.
Pennington said the court is an example of how public-private partnerships can work to make improvements in a community.
Nancy McGee, the former chair of the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee, said the committee was an early proponent of the basketball court.
“We’ve got to start thinking about diversity in our athletics offerings,” she said.
The facility also has a set of court-side bleachers for spectators.