FLORENCE, S.C. -- “I'm right and you're wrong, I'm big and you're small, and there's nothing you can do about it.”
One of the most iconic quotes from Roald Dahl’s classic children’s books, “Matilda,” gives a glimpse of what’s in store at the Florence Little Theatre starting Friday.
Though the story of Matilda is most well-known through Dahl’s novel and the 1996 film of the same name, “Matilda the Musical” is making big waves in community theatres across the country.
And on Friday, “Matilda the Musical” makes its way to the FLT stage with an astounding cast of 43 talented members under the direction of FLT veteran Frankie Sullivan.
“I like to call this a monster musical,” Sullivan joked. “No, there aren’t any monsters in it, but the size of the production is so massive. If you’re a fan of ‘Matilda’ – the book or the movie – you’ll love the musical, no doubt.”
Matilda is the tale of a girl with astonishing wit, superior intelligence and superpowers – literal psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but finds companionship with her schoolteacher, Miss Honey.
Her extraordinary personality has a profound effect on everyone around her, but nothing comes without a price. The school’s miserable headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children, especially young Matilda.
With a lot of courage, a dose of cleverness and, of course, telekinesis, Matilda is the school’s saving grace, all set to classic Broadway-style showtunes.
“It’s two hours of fun,” Sullivan said. “If you’re familiar with the story already, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how the musical gives it a new life. If you’ve never seen ‘Matilda’ or read ‘Matilda,’ then this will be a great way to experience the essence of the story for the first time.”
For this production, there are two musical directors, a choreographer, a team of costumers, a team of props managers, special effects and projections. Needless to say, it’s a big show.
A musical of this magnitude needs a good director, and a good director it has in Sullivan. This is his 11th directorial endeavor at FLT – not to mention his 70-plus acting mentions.
This family-friendly show has a recommended age of 6 years old and older.
Tickets ($30 adult, $25 senior 62+ and $18 student/child) are on sale now and can be found multiple ways: online at FlorenceLittleTheatre.org, by phone at 843-662-3731 and in person at the FLT ticket office on South Dargan Street in Florence, from noon through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
