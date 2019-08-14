Florence, SC (29506)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 95F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.