Marion store owner a hit with top prizes

Sawyers Convenience Store owner Bobby Patel holds up signs showing winnings at his store. A Marion woman won a $275,000 prize playing the Lucky Numbers scratch-off game last month.

 NAEEM MCFADDEN/MARION STAR & MULLINS ENTERPRISE

MARION, S.C. – Sawyers Convenience Store owner Bobby Patel said his little store just outside town on Main Street Marion has changed the lives of a few customers. The store has sold prize-winning lottery tickets in three years totaling more than $700,000.

Last month, a Marion woman won a $275,000 prize playing the Lucky Numbers scratch-off game.

“People know this is kind of a lucky spot,” Patel said. “It’s amazing to have all these kinds of winners.”

For selling the claimed ticket, Sawyers Convenience Store received a commission of $2,750.

Patel has been operating the Sawyers since 2000. The store sold a $200,000 winning ticket in 2018 and a $250,000 winner in 2017. A $250,000 ticket was also sold back in 2007, he said.

“All are local,” Patel said of the winners. “It’s ongoing and just the way it is. People say it is a blessing. It’s hard to get a winner. I have a couple more stores in Horry County, and it’s hard, but this one it keeps popping up.”

Patel said he is happy the winnings are changing lives in the area.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

