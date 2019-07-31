Marion store owner a hit with top prizes

MARION, S.C. – Sawyers Convenience Store owner Bobby Patel said his little store just outside town on Main Street Marion has changed the lives of a few customers. The store has sold prize-winning lottery tickets in three years totaling more than $700,000.
Last month, a Marion woman won a $275,000 prize playing the Lucky Numbers scratch-off game.
“People know this is kind of a lucky spot,” Patel said. “It’s amazing to have all these kinds of winners.”
For selling the claimed ticket, Sawyers Convenience Store received a commission of $2,750.
Patel has been operating the Sawyers since 2000. The store sold a $200,000 winning ticket in 2018 and a $250,000 winner in 2017. A $250,000 ticket was also sold back in 2007, he said.
“All are local,” Patel said of the winners. “It’s ongoing and just the way it is. People say it is a blessing. It’s hard to get a winner. I have a couple more stores in Horry County, and it’s hard, but this one it keeps popping up.”
Patel said he is happy the winnings are changing lives in the area.