FLORENCE, S.C. — The annual Camp Pee Dee Pride summer camp for boys and girls concluded the second of two sessions on July 26 with a talent show in Capman Auditorium on the Francis Marion University campus.
The top four acts were Layton Kibbe, first place; Brighton Sanders, second place; the group of Jayla Graham, Jalayla Graham, Angel Calloway and Shanya Calloway, third place; and Bryanna Byrd, fourth place. Eleven acts competed.
The camp had 77 students in the second weeklong session and 75 in the first session.
Fundraising for the camp happens throughout the year.
The co-ed camp serves the youth of the Pee Dee Area from 8 to 12 years of age. The students are accepted through an application process.