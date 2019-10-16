HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Floyd is the new Miss Hartsville and Madison Germanoff is Miss Hartsville Outstanding Teen.
Floyd, a 23-year-old Hartsville native, and Germanoff, a junior from Ashley Ridge High School in Summerville, won their titles on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Miss Hartsville Competition took place at the Center Theater in downtown Hartsville.
Moments after being selected, Floyd shared her excitement about winning the Miss Hartsville title. “I am already looking forward to my duties as Miss Hartsville,” Floyd said. “I am so blessed. After competing in Miss Hartsville four times over the past eight years, I have finally become a part of the longest-running preliminary in the state of South Carolina. I am so ready to give back to the town that molded me into the woman I am today.”
As Miss Hartsville, Floyd receives a $1,500 scholarship provided by three area sponsors: Brown Pennington Atkins Funeral Directors, Carolina Bank and Tim Browne and Tiletha Browne Lane. Coker University has also provided a $1,500 in-kind tuition scholarship.
Floyd will have the opportunity to compete for the Miss South Carolina title in Columbia in June.
Floyd graduated from Coker University where she received a bachelor of arts with honors in vocal performance with a minor in history. She is pursuing her master of arts in teaching music education from the University of South Carolina and hopes to pursue a career as an elementary music teacher.
During her year as Miss Hartsville, Floyd will travel throughout Hartsville and surrounding areas advocating her platform issue, #scformusiced. She will talk to various government representatives, business leaders, community groups and citizens-at-large, urging them to get involved in the effort to keep music in schools.
“Sarah and Madison will be excellent role models in our community,” said Tiletha Lane, local co-director of the Miss Hartsville Scholarship Organization. “They are both talented and share a love for music. We are excited about working with them this year.”
Germanoff’s social impact initiative focus is “Music is Medicine.” Her goal is to widen the research and knowledge of how music affects one’s health and life and can help with the management of stress and anxiety.
A number of other contestants received awards during the competition, including C.J. McDermott who was named first runner-up and also received the “Hart of Gold” award presented by the Miss Hartsville Board.
Germanoff was selected as the Audience Choice Award with all funds raised donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.
Established in 1939, the Miss Hartsville Scholarship Organization provides opportunities for young women to achieve their personal and professional ambitions. Candidates also participate in community service activities and develop leadership skills that help them excel in their chosen career and life goals.
To book Miss Hartsville or Miss Hartsville’s Outstanding Teen, email the organization at misshartsvillescholarship@gmail.com.
The Miss America Organization, a 501©4 nonprofit organization, is the nation’s leading advocate for women’s education and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women in the United States, awarding millions of dollars annually.
The Miss America Organization comprises 52 licensed organizations, including all 50 states, Washington,D.C., and Puerto Rico.
Miss America contestants contribute tens of thousands of community service hours annually and have raised millions for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals and Miss America scholarships since 2007.
