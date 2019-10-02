DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School senior Ruth Player has been named a 2020 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist.
Trinity-Byrnes senior Grace Cleveland has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to Principal Ed Hoffman.
Player is one of approximately 16,000 students nationwide to receive this distinction. She will compete for one of 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. More than 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
“This is a tremendous honor for Ruth and for Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School,” said Weston Nunn, the school’s director of college placement. “Ruth has always been a tremendous student, and it’s really great to see her gain national recognition for her efforts and ability.”
Player joins past semifinalists from Trinity-Byrnes Cates Saleeby and Sydney Hill in advancing this far in the competition. Becoming a finalist requires submitting a detailed scholarship application that will provide information about a student’s academic record, school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, and other honors. An essay will also be required.
“She has always represented herself, her family, and her school with honor and class, and we are so proud to call her a Titan,” Hoffman said.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2020 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join more than 345,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.
A letter of commendation from Trinity-Byrnes and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by Hoffman to Cleveland.
Approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” a spokesperson for NMSC said. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.
“We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.