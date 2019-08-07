Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Rule 62 Group: 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Basketball Free Play: 4 to 7 p.m. daily at the A.W. “Man” Stanley Gym, 100 Magnolia St., Darlington. This free play is for children ages 14 and up. For more information, email ParksandRecreation@darcosc.net or call 843-398-4030.
Program Registration: Today to Aug. 30 at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The library will be holding registration for Toddler and Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays, Bilingual Storytimes on Tuesday evenings, Tween Programs on Wednesdays, Baby Storytimes on Thursdays, Afterschool Programs on Thursdays, Fine Arts Friday on Fridays, Bookworms Book Club once a month on Tuesday, Middle Grade Book Club once a month on Mondays, Monday Library Lab on Mondays, and Sunday Family Movies on Sundays. Registration is required, and space is limited for some programs. Daycare centers may call for a separate appointment for Preschool Storytime. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and Friday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Summer Activities: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today and Monday at the A.W. “Man” Stanley Gym, 100 Magnolia St., Darlington. These activities will include math, reading, and writing. For more information, email ParksandRecreation@darcosc.net or call 843-398-4030.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 10 a.m. today at College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Lots of incentive. Call Linda at 843-662-0210 for more information.
Mornings at the Museum: 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. This interactive program is for children ages 3-5 and their accompanying adult. First Wednesday programs will feature history-related topics. Third Wednesday programs will feature visual arts related topics. Each program will include a gallery visit, story time, and hands-on studio activity. Admission is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org/mornings-at-the-museum.
Organized Free Play: 1 to 4:30 p.m. today and Monday at the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center, 300 Sanders St., Darlington. The free play will include dodgeball, volleyball, arts & crafts, and board games. For more information, email ParksandRecreation@darcosc.net or call 843-398-4030.
Gandy Pool: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today to Saturday at the Gandy Pool, 115 Gary St., Darlington. The pool will be open weather permitting. All children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult over 18; no adult may sign in more than two swimmers. Admission is $1 for the day.
Summer Fun for Young Ones: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. (Wednesdays) today to Aug. 14 at Palmetto Arts Academy, 110 S. Acline St., Lake City. Dance classes will include tap, jazz, and ballet. Class tuition is $50, with a $20 fee for new students. For more information, call 843-687-0472 or 843-319-1493.
Adult Tap and Jazz Dance Class: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. (Wednesdays) today to Aug. 14 at Palmetto Arts Academy, 110 S. Acline St., Lake City. Classes will alternate tap and jazz each week. Class tuition is $50, with a $20 registration fee for new students. For more information, call 843-687-0472 or 843-319-1493.
OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. today at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This Tai Chi style features more movement and is easier to learn than other styles. Beginners are welcome. Please wear loose/comfortable clothing and soft soled shoes. Class minimum is 5, and maximum is 14. An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Al-Anon Meeting: 6 p.m. today and Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, and noon Tuesday and Thursday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. These meetings are for friends and relatives of alcoholics. Call 843-662-4938 for more information.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Corn Hole: 9 a.m. and noon Thursday and Tuesday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open play for active adults over 50 and lasts 90 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Summer Activities: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the A.W. “Man” Stanley Gym, 100 Magnolia St., Darlington. Educational and inspirational speakers will give talks. For more information, email ParksandRecreation@darcosc.net or call 843-398-4030.
OWLS Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Basketball Free Play: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday at the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center, 300 Sanders St., Darlington. This free play is open to children ages 13 and younger. For more information, email ParksandRecreation@darcosc.net or call 843-398-4030.
Tours at the Florence County Museum : 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W Cheves St., Florence. Exhibit themed public tours take place every Thursday. No registration is required, and they are led by museum docents. Tours are free and open to all.
Practice Mouse & Keyboarding Basics: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This will be a chance to self-practice with the mouse and keyboard. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074.
Ovis Hill Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Naturally Outdoors, 2519 W. Palmetto St., Florence. For more information, visit www.ovishillfarm.com.
Free School Supplies: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Timmonsville Library, 298 W. Smith St., Timmonsville. Four Giving Hearts will be handing out free school supplies. Students must be present to receive supplies. For more information, visit facebook.com/TimmonsvillePublicLibraryBakerLibrary.
Story Time: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This story time is for children age 5 and under. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Night OWLS Pilates Mat & Chair Exercise: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This class will encourage the development of strong and flexible muscles without adding mass, with a focus on core stabilization and strengthening. No experience required. Exercise equipment will be required, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Mental Illness Family Support Group: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Central United Methodist Church, 225 W. Cheves St., Florence. This will be an informal hour of sharing for family members and friends of those living with mental illness. This meeting is sponsored by NAMI of the Pee Dee. For more information, call 843-413-1500.
Garden Open: Back to School: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will have the chance to view the various flowers, the garden fountain, or the Spring House. Viewing of the garden is by self-guided tours only, so please dress accordingly. Registration free, not required, but encouraged. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 9 a.m. Friday and Tuesday in the Weight Room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Tech Talk AM: 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Friday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Get a 30 minute appointment to help with various technology questions, including tablet use, reading system, smart phones, and safety and security for devices. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 843-413-7074.
Pee Dee Growers Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3215 Bluff Road, Marion. Fresh and local vegetables, fruits, and specialty goods will be available to purchase.
Summer Activities: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday leaving at the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center, 300 Sanders St., Darlington. Children will need to turn in a signed permission slip two days prior, and can take a bus from the A.W. “Man” Stanley Gym, 100 Magnolia St., Darlington. Snacks will be available for purchase. For more information, email ParksandRecreation@darcosc.net or call 843-398-4030.
Little Pee Dee Night Life: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Little Pee Dee Night Life, 8505 E. Highway 76 North, Mullins. Live bands and dancing every weekend. No alcoholic beverages will be served. For more information, visit facebook.com/littlepeedeenightlife.
Films at the Farm: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Pull up a camp chair for a showing of A Bug’s Life. Registration is free and open to the public. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of the City Center, 369 W. Cheves St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. Ovis Hill Farmers Market is an anchor tenant at the market. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of E. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. There will be an assortment of vendors selling creative and original goods. For more information, call 843-383-3015 or email info@mainstreethartsville.org.
Lake City Police Department Golf Tournament: 9 a.m. Saturday at the Lake City Country Club, 140 S. Country Club Road, Lake City. Lunch will be provided after the tournament, and there will be door prizes and fellowship. This is an all ages event. Registration is $300 per team. Proceeds will benefit the Lake City Police Department Youth Fund. For more information, email kcoker@cityoflakecity.org.
New Farmers Market Walking Tour: 10 a.m. Saturday at the City Center, 369 W. Cheves St., Florence. Clint Moore, director of development in Florence, will be leading walking tours of the new farmers market site. Tours will last about 45 minutes.
Florence Little Theatre Volunteer Fair: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. Participants will be introduced to volunteer opportunities and learn about how to get involved. Light refreshments will be served and tours of the facilities will be given. For more information, call 843-662-3731.
Burry Bookworms: 11 a.m. Saturday at Burry Bookstore, 130 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. There will be story time and a craft. All ages are welcome to this free event.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
Family Day: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. This event has something to offer for everyone in the family. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit flocomuseum.org.
Beer Cocktails: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Sallie Dent Porth will be teaching participants how to use beers in various cocktails. Registration is $25; must be 21 or older to attend. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Hip Hop Street Legends Tour: Doors open 6 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. This concert will feature Boozie Badazz, Juvenile, Trick Daddy, Trina, Ying Yang Twinz, and Lil Ru. Guests may be exposed to explicit language; parental discretion is advised. Tickets range from $45 to $125. For more information, visit florencecenter.com.
Screen on the Green: 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Burry Park, 131 Cargill Way, Hartsville. The 2015 film Jurassic World will be shown. Participants are invited to bring chairs and blankets. Exact movie start time will depend on the time of dusk. In the event of rain, the movie will be held at the Coach TB Thomas Sports Center. For more information, call 843-917-0602.
Southeast Wedding & Event Expo: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the R.O.B., 245 S. Church St., Lake City. This expo will be an opportunity for brides, grooms, and their families to meet and have conversations with wedding professionals regarding every aspect of wedding planning. There will also be prize drawings. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
The Evening Sky: 2 p.m. (doors open) and 3 to 4 p.m. (event time) Sunday at the Dooley Planetarium at Francis Marion University, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence. This program will provide an overview of the night sky, and showcase constellations, planets, and deep sky objects. Admission is free; seating is first come, first serve. For more information, visit astro.fmarion.edu.
Pims Corn Maze: Fairy Tale: 2 to 6 p.m. (Sundays) Sunday to Nov. 10 at Pim Farms, 464 Dovesville Highway, Darlington. This maze for young children (3 to 7 years old) includes gem mining buckets with shells, rocks, and gems. Adult and teen gem mining includes soccer gold and human fuse balls. Admission to the fairy tale maze is $5; adult and teen gem mining is $7. Groups of ten or more must make an appointment. For more information, visit pimfarms.com.
Sunday Family Movies: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The movies, rated either G or PG, are sponsored by the Friends of the Florence County Library. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
Girls University Summer Adventure Camps: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to 16 at Girls University, 1249 Celebration Boulevard, Florence. Camp themes will focus on science, technology, engineering, creative arts, and academics. This camp is open for girls in rising 5K through 6th grade. Registration is $105 per week; parents are responsible for lunch and snacks. For more information, visit girls-university.com.
OWLS Gentle Stretch: 9 a.m. Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (open practice) and 10 a.m. (continuing class) Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes St., Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Creative Space: 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss: Doors open 6 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Country music star Willie Nelson & Family and Grammy Award winner Alison Krauss will be performing. Tickets start at $26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit florencecenter.com.
OWLS Tai Chi Beginners: 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. (continuation class) Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 30 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Summer Activities: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the A.W. “Man” Stanley Gym, 100 Magnolia St., Darlington. These activities will include kickball, soccer, and arts & crafts. For more information, email ParksandRecreation@darcosc.net or call 843-398-4030.
Virtual Reality Activity: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Dr. John M. Thomason Public Library, 210 E. Hampton St., Olanta. This program will present a sampling of current Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technology, including Oculus, HTC Vive, and Merge Cubes. Although this program is geared towards educators for the upcoming school year, participants ages 12 and up are welcome. For more information, visit the library or call 843-396-4287.
Quick Start Computer Basics: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This class will cover general computer information, portable drives, and installing/uninstalling software. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dawsey United Methodist Church, 2711 Dawsey St., Florence. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
Night OWLS Dance/Stretch: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This series will feature cardio movements in a choreographic format, using traditional dance techniques and emphasizing dance fundamentals and core strengthening. No dance experience required. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants and street shoes are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Poynor Adult Education, 301 S. Dargan St., Florence. Beginner and advanced beginner dancers are invited to learn new dances every week. Beginner-level class is from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and advance-beginner-level class is from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The fee is $5 per class. For more information visit Heart & Sole Line Dance, Florence SC on Facebook or call Cindy Dowdy at 843-506-2998.
Bingo for All: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
OWLS Early Bird Water Aerobics: 8:15 a.m. Wednesday and Friday at Fitness Forum, 120 E. Elm St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 60 minutes. Registration is $39 a month to be paid to Fitness Forum. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
