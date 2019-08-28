MARION, S.C. – Changes are bringing excitement in the Marion County School District for the 2019-20 school year. The big changes are the merging of Creek Bridge High School students (grades 9-12) with Mullins High School students and the opening of the district’s first theme-based school: Creek Bridge STEM Academy.
The changes are part of the district’s 2019-20 Reconfiguration Plan.
To ensure a smooth execution of the recommendations outlined with the Reconfiguration, a yearlong study was conducted by an advisory committee composed of parents, community members, school and district staff.
To prepare for the Creek Bridge STEM Academy, site visits were made to school districts in both North Carolina and South Carolina to review science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs.
Officials said communication from parents and students has been very positive, and the district is pleased to be able to provide the former Creek Bridge High School students the opportunity to engage in a wider variety of courses and extracurricular activities, especially in sports, as well as to provide the younger population with rich and engaging experiences in STEM education.
“The district is poised for an EPIC year,” Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said. “Being EPIC is the key focus for the district this year: educating, preparing and inspiring compassionately.”
The district will hold a ribbon cutting for the new STEM Academy in September.