Rob Ardis, president and CEO of Santee Electric Cooperative; Jay Kirby, the utility's marketing manager; and Mary Grace McGee, the community relations manager, presented the Florence County Disabilities Foundation with a $1,000 donation that was matched by Cobank.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Santee Electric Cooperative and Cobank agreed to give the Florence County Disabilities Foundation a head start on the foundation’s annual fundraising campaign.

The cooperative donated $1,000 to the foundation, and Cobank agreed to match the donation, according to an announcement by the foundation.

The annual fundraising campaign runs through the end of the year. The goal is to raise $125,000.

The foundation serves 1,400 consumers in Florence County and provides dental care, medical equipment, recreational activities and music therapy.

The foundation offers three ways to donate to its campaign: mailing a check, clicking on the foundation’s website or texting the foundation. Another option is to shop at the foundation’s four Pee Dee Thrift Stores or donate goods to them.

People can mail a check made out to the foundation to either P.O. Box 12637 Florence, SC 29504 or P.O. Box 400, Lake City, SC 29560.

People can donate online by visiting fcdfoundation.org and clicking on the Give Now link in the top right corner.

People can text a donation to the foundation by texting FCDF and the amount to 73256.

The foundation’s stores are located at 1650 E. Palmetto St. or 1524 S. Irby St. in Florence, 219 N. Church St. in Lake City or 1670 U.S. 52 in Scranton.

