LAKE CITY, S.C. – From Nashville to Lake City, Frank Rogers and friends are returning in October for the sixth annual Writers in the Round.
The event will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 24 at The Bean Market at 111 Henry St. in downtown Lake City. It will be presented by Visit Lake City. Proceeds will benefit the Lake City Boys & Girls Club.
Writers in the Round is more than a live music performance, event manager Shady Rodgers said. He said some of Nashville’s hottest songwriters, including Master of Ceremonies Frank Rogers, a Florence native, will perform. Rodgers said they not only sing their songs made famous by other artists, but they share the stories behind the songs and in some instances the people they were written about, He said the stories “ might touch your heart or tickle your funny bone.”
Rodgers said Frank Rogers is one of the most prolific songwriters in Nashville. He said every year he brings three of his songwriter buddies with him to Lake City for an unforgettable evening.
“It’s a real cool event,” Rodgers said. “There is no other event like it around here with this caliber of songwriters.”
Rodgers said the event is always a sellout. So far about 230 tickets have been purchased.
“We are about three-quarters sold out,” he said.
Rogers will be joined onstage by returning songwriter Monty Criswell and Justin Adams and Derek George.
Rodgers said the group will sing some of the hit songs they have written for artists such as George Strait, Miley Cyrus, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Ed Sheeran and others.
VIP tickets are $150 and include a reception from 6 to 7 p.m. with the WITR performers to include free beer and wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres. VIP ticket holders will also enjoy a free full bar during the performance. General ticket holders receive three complimentary drinks from the cash bar during the performance. The door opens at 7:15 for general admission ticket holders. Tickets are $85. Tickets are available at visitlakecitysc.com.
About the songwriters, from visitlakecitysc.com/festivals-events/writers-in-the-round:
>> Rogers has had 18 CMA Award nominations with one win, 27 ACM Award nominations with five wins, six Billboard No. 1 songs as a songwriter and 41 No. 1 songs as a producer. In 2019 he was named the CEO of Spirit Music Nashville."
>> Adams is experiencing his initial success as a songwriter and performer. “He co-wrote Granger Smith’s hit 'You’re In It' with Mark Nesler and Frank Rogers. He released his latest record, 'Horizon,' in 2018, and has shared concert stages with acts like Easton Corbin, Josh Turner, and Lonestar.”
>> “C riswell returns to the WITR stage as a two-time Grammy nominee for Country Song of the Year and winner of the CMA Single of the Year in 2008. As a full-time songwriter, he’s had over 200 songs recorded over the span of his 25-year career by artists such as Trace Adkins, Kenny Chesney, and George Strait.”
>> George has had hits spanning three decades. " In the last six years, George has produced eight Top Ten hits with five topping out at #1! He recently celebrated his third #1 song as a songwriter with Darius Rucker’s hit, 'For the First Time.' He’s also written songs for artists such as Miley Cyrus, Diamond Rio and Blake Shelton.”
