LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Lake City Boys & Girls Club got a helping hand on Aug. 27.
Jeff Jernigan, the manager of the Lake City K.J.’s, presented a check to Tony Taylor, the director of the club.
“It’s always good to be able to help out your local community,” Jernigan said. “They do so much work with the young kids, helping them get established in the community and helping them get going in the right direction. It’s just good to sponsor local youth.”
Taylor said the funds provided will be used for general operations. He added that the club serves underprivileged children and relies on donations and community support to make up the difference between what it costs to operate the club out of the former National Guard armory and the amount that the club charges parents for their children to attend.
K.J’s has several locations in the Pee Dee, including Lake City, two in Florence and a store each in Quinby and Dillon.
The club serves approximately 50 children, but numbers are expected to rise once fall sports end.
The Lake City Boys & Girls Club is one of the units in the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee, founded in 1964 by Leo Hawkins and Harold Tisdale, serves the Pee Dee with locations in Florence, Hartsville, Hemingway, Lake City, Pamplico and Timmonsville.
