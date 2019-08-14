MARION, S.C. – Former Marion softball star Kenosha Hyman has been on a campaign against bullying since April, organizing her third event to support awareness on Aug. 3 at the Shannon Wilkerson Gym.
The No Bullying Stop the Violence organization held a Back-to-School Bash to a crowd of more than 70 people.
The event featured hours of live entertainment along with inspirational and motivating speakers from the community. Local motorcycle and social clubs supported, Hyman said, along with local officials such as Rep. Lucas Atkinson, Marion City Councilwoman Tassie Lewis, Marion County Board of Education Chairwoman Cynthia Legette and Marion County Sheriff’s Office Victim Advocate Tammy Erwin.
“This is a program that I started and want to grow to put a stop to bullying,” Hyman said. “We have speakers, school supplies and are giving away hot dogs, chips and cookies.”
The bash included several door and raffle prizes.
Hyman said she wanted the crowd and children to come away with a message of communicating and informing adults when anything is wrong.
“No kid should have low self-esteem,” she said. “We’re really trying to impact the children and the parents that they have someone they can talk to besides a family member.”
Speakers included Jerome Smith, former Mullins High School basketball star Gooney Gray, former Marion High School football star Demedthrus Davis, Fox84 Initiative for Boys Mentoring program coordinator and advisor Jerry Fore, Kayla Baker and more.
Hyman, also a youth softball coach, said she was thankful for the several volunteers and plans to continue speaking to children, promoting a stop to bullying. She is also planning for another event during the holiday season.