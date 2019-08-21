FLORENCE, S.C. – The 15th annual Darlington Car Hauler Parade will turn left on Aug. 29 into the Florence Center, preceding two Labor Day weekend races at Darlington Raceway.
Florence Racefest activities will start at 4 p.m. on Aug. 29, and at 7 p.m., the haulers will pull out of the Florence Center on a slow-roll journey to Darlington in front of throngs of fans at every corner.
In Darlington, the Car Hauler Parade again will go through Darlington Square, where another RaceFest will be held with entertainment, food, a car show and more. The haulers will continue through Darlington until they reach the track “Too Tough to Tame” to park, unload and begin preparation for the Sept. 1 Bojangles’ Southern 500.
“The Darlington Car Hauler Parade and Festival hits a milestone this year with its 15th year,” said Holly Beaumier, executive director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It’s really become something people mark on their calendars every year, as it represents a unique and engaging way for families and the community to interact with NASCAR – for free.”
NASCAR transports and their drivers provide fans opportunities to take photos and get autographs amid a carnival-like collection of fun activities.
Joey Gase, the full-time driver of the No. 35 Toyota Supra for MBM Motorsports, is the grand marshal for the parade and also will appear on the RaceFest stage at 5:30 p.m. for Q&A with emcee Dan E. Lockemy.
From noon to 3 p.m. on the same day, Gase will sign autographs on Customer Appreciation Day at Agri Supply in Florence, an event that will include his race car and a ticket raffle for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, which will be held on Aug. 31 at Darlington Raceway.
Also at RaceFest will be former NASCAR driver Donnie Allison, who will again sign autographs or copies of his book “As I Recall.” Allison was part of the "Alabama Gang,” and he was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2009.
The parade again is presented by Raldex Hospitality.
"We jumped at the chance to again sponsor this year's parade," said Chad Patterson, vice president of Raldex Hospitality. "Our chief focus remains on surpassing the expectations of guests at our hotel properties, but we also continue to support family-friendly events such as the Darlington Car Hauler Parade that enriches the Florence community and the Pee Dee.”
This is Agri Supply’s first year sponsoring the Florence Racefest. The NASCAR-themed festival is loaded with other live entertainment, including:
>> The KidsZone with inflatables and games (and this year it’s inside with air conditioning).
>> The eight-lane die-cast timed racetrack from Wade Entertainment Inc., which features computer scoring, a 46-inch LED display and cars representing the sport's favorite drivers.
>> Food and drinks plus ice cream and sweets, including Kona Ice of Florence and Andy Ard’s Ice Cream (with their kids’ train).
>> A Snapster photo booth for keepsake photos or just capturing you at your goofiest.
>> Airbrush tattoos where you can get a semi-permanent logo of the “Track Too Tough to Tame” or other (available) NASCAR-related images.
>> Kids’ activity and craft tables inside the Florence Center.
>> Balloon artists the kids will love as animals take shape.
>> A silent auction loaded with great NASCAR memorabilia (with proceeds benefiting local charities).
>> A banner painting station (for displaying banners along the Car Hauler Parade route).