FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College is welcoming five new faculty members in time for the start of the fall 2019 semester.
>> John Andrews is a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) instructor and is assigned to the college’s Lake City site at the Continuum. Andrews earned an associate degree in HVAC technology from FDTC. His previous work experience includes electrician and engineer for CSX Railroad.
>> Lenord “Len” Lawson joins the college as an English instructor. Lawson earned his bachelor of science degree in Business Administration from Winthrop University and a master of arts degree in English from National University. His previous work experiences include adjunct English instructor for ECPI University, Limestone College and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. Lawson was also an online adjunct English instructor for Claflin University. He was an English instructor and facilitator/consultant for Morris College, English instructor for Central Carolina Technical College as well as an English instructor for USC-Sumter. Most recently, Lawson was an adjunct English instructor for FDTC.
>> Leila Rodemann is FDTC’s new economics instructor. Rodemann earned two bachelor degrees from Romania’s Babes–Bolyai University in economics and political science. She continued her education by earning a master’s degree from Clemson University in economics. Rodemann’s previous work experiences include teaching assistant/instructor for Clemson University, research assistant for the Strom Thurmond Institute, economics/finance instructor for Trident Technical College and economics and finance instructor for Sharjah Higher Colleges of Technology. Rodemann also held positions as a contributor with Hawkes Learning/Pearson Education and as an adjunct instructor in economics for Trident Technical College.
>> Virgil “Darrien” Smith also joins FDTC’s Lake City site at the Continuum as a welding instructor. Smith earned an associate degree in welding and machine tool technology from Greenville Technical College. He’s taught welding at Williamsburg and Greenville Technical Colleges.
>> Janie Watson is FDTC’s newest biology instructor. Watson earned her bachelor of science in pre-med/biology from Newberry College. She taught aerobics for the Hartsville Family YMCA and the city of Hartsville. Watson has also been an adjunct biology instructor for FDTC since 2015.