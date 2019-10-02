FLORENCE, S.C. – A new restaurant called the Green Frog Restaurant and Pub is opening in downtown Lake City in January.
John Masters, the director of Crossroads on Main, told the Florence Kiwanis Club on Sept. 19 about the new restaurant.
Green Frog Restaurant and Pub will be at 118 E. Main St. at the old location of Table 118, a restaurant that closed in 2015.
“We had talked about it before,” Masters said. “We knew that we needed kind of a landing place for people down on Main Street to come and gather. As we looked at what our options were, we thought that that would be a good fit, and it tied directly into the Green Frog that was there before. Everything sort of just worked together.”
The pub will feature 10 craft beers and conventional pub fare, such as fish and chips, Shepard’s pie, hamburgers and hot dogs, Masters said.
“It will be a little bit of everything, but it will be pub fare,” Masters said.
Tammy Kemp, a Lake City native, will run the restaurant and pub when it opens in January, Masters said.
The restaurant name has historical significance, Masters said. The Green Frog Restaurant and Pub is named after an old restaurant called the Green Frog that opened in 1947 on South Acline Street, adjacent to the train depot.
Masters said the new restaurant will have live music to give the people of Lake City a place to go that has been missing for a while.
The Inn at Crossroads on Main reopened in April after undergoing renovations, Masters told the Kiwanis Club members.
The newly renovated boutique hotel includes a full-service bar, a restaurant, a courtyard and 57 rooms. Masters said the courtyard serves as a place for live acoustic music on Friday and Saturday nights.
"It's absolutely stunning and worth a trip just to see that," Masters said.
