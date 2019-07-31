HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright told Hemingway residents on July 18 that when she took office in January, she inherited some issues, and the county is still working through the kinks of some them.
Hemingway was one of nine communities in which Wright is scheduled to host a “Sup Chat” meeting. More than a dozen residents showed up to voice their concerns and hear an update from Wright on July 18 at the J.J. Mitchum Facility.
When Wright started as supervisor, one of the things she faced was a deficit in the county’s budget. She said it was determined that the county potentially had more than a $400,000 deficit brought on from the past.
And while entering into a new budget season, there was a concern that an audit had not been completed in the county. It should have been completed last February, Wright said.
“But there was no preparation that was done to get it that way,” Wright said.
The county now has until today to have an audit complete or its credit rating could potentially be affected. Wright said the county is working to ensure the audit is completed.
“We also walked into a situation to where we had – we were paying for things that did not belong to the county,” Wright said. “Those things included some of our parks. They were without a lease, and we were still paying for those things.”
Wright said some of the county’s leases were as outdated as 2012, but the money was still being invested. These issues had to be brought to the forefront in order to determine how to correct the deficiencies and save the county money, she said.
Since she took office, Wright said, some changes have also been made in economic development and the chains of command of the county.
Hemingway resident Maretta Weston said she attended the July 18 meeting because she wanted to meet Wright and see what is going on in the county. She said she thought Wright told residents the truth about the state of the county.
“With all these issues, she has to get one and address it and correct it,” Weston said. “Choose one, address it and correct it. Because if she goes against the county councilmen, she can get booted out.”
Weston said she is also concerned that the council members go to trainings each year, but she has not seen much improvement in the county.
“They go year after year after year, so are you bringing information back?” Weston said. “Are you using the information? What’s going on? I don’t know. I believe that county council is putting the brakes on everything.”
The meeting on July 18 was held in Williamsburg County District 1. That district is represented by Councilman Joe Lee. Councilman Torrance Wilson (District 2) and Councilwoman Carolyn Lemmon attended the meeting.
“I just want us to be able to take their (the residents’) concerns, address them and have a functional government that’s productive and that’s progressing toward the needs of the people,” Wilson said.