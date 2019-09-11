Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG WILL SLOW COMMUTERS TRIPS THIS MORNING... PEOPLE TRAVELING TO WORK OR SCHOOL THIS MORNING WILL COME ACROSS AREAS OF FOG REDUCING VISIBILITY TO 1 TO 3 MILES. WITHIN THESE AREAS, POCKETS OF DENSE FOG WILL OCCUR FURTHER REDUCING VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN 1/2 MILE. IF DRIVING THIS MORNING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND LEAVE PLENTY OF BRAKING DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU. AND ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR YOUR MORNING COMMUTE DESTINATION. THE FOG WILL EVENTUALLY BURN OFF BY MID-MORNING.