HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The filing period for Hartsville City Council elections opened Thursday and will remain open until noon on Aug. 15.
Hartsville voters will elect three Hartsville City Council members in the general municipal election in November.
Voters in Districts 2, 4 and 6 will choose council members on Nov. 5.
Persons wishing to run for one of the seats must file with the Hartsville City Clerk’s Office at Hartsville City Hall at 100 E. Carolina Ave. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A nonrefundable filing fee of $203.84 is due at the time of filing.
Candidates must reside in the district in which they wish to run.
The District 2 council seat is held by Bernice Wilson. Johnny Andrews holds the District 4 seat, and Bobby McGee holds the District 6 seat.
Polls on election day will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.