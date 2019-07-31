FLORENCE, S.C. — A Quilts of Valor ceremony started on July 17 with the Pledge of Allegiance, ended with a group sing of the first verse of "God Bless America" and in between touched the hearts of 18 Pee Dee veterans.
The event, at the Florence Veterans Affairs Center on National Cemetery Road in Florence, included veterans from World War II through the Gulf War and the operations that surrounded it.
The veterans received quilts in appreciation for their service.
"All of us who made these quilts just get as much enjoyment out of seeing who our quilts are going to as y'all get out of receiving these quilts," said Theresa Gouker with the Myrtle Beach Shore Birds Quilts of Valor.
Quilts awarded Wednesday were made by members of a Pee Dee quilting guild as well as individuals. In many instances quilters sewed the tops while others with long-arm machines applied the tops to the batting and backing.
"The Swamp Fox quilters here in the Florence area have stepped up to the plate and we are giving them quilt kits and they are making quilts for us," said Joan Wobbleton with the Myrtle Beach Shore Birds, which takes care of Horry, Georgetown and Florence counties.
Each quilt featured a square of cloth to let the recipient know who lovingly pieced and quilted it.
Recipients of the quilts, according to Quilts of Valor:
>> Mayre Maybin, 105, a WWII U.S. Navy WAVE. Family members showed off her U.S. Navy dress uniform as her quilt was announced and presented.
>> Mary Wise, an Army sergeant who earned a Victory Medal, American Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and Meritorious Unit Award during her service from 1944 to 1946.
>> Johnny Montrose, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served from 1966 to 1973.
>> Marry Moore, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1970 to 1995.
>> Wilma McNeil, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1982 to 1985.
>> William B. Cheney III, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1966 to 1969.
>> Donnie Carter, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1969 to 1971.
>> Mark Moseley, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served from 1988 to 2009 in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Desert Shield, Operation Northern Watch and Operation Joint Guard.
>> Gerald Biscup, a U.S. Marine who served from 1952 to 1954.
>> Guenter Engelbert, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1960 to 1964.
>> Richard Walden, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1963 to 1992.
>> Heward Hill, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served from 1969 to 1973.
>> Michael Glenn, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1985 to 2006.
>> Daniel Blathers, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1990 to 1998.
>> David Streett, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served from 1974 to 1996.
>> Charles Henderson, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1978 to 1981.
>> Don Melvin Handley, a U.S. Army veteran.
>> Christopher Pappas, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1988 to 1994 in Operation Desert Storm/Gulf War.