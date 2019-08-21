Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Rule 62 Group: 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Program Registration: Today to Aug. 30 at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The library will be holding registration for Toddler and Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays, Bilingual Storytimes on Tuesday evenings, Tween Programs on Wednesdays, Baby Storytimes on Thursdays, Afterschool Programs on Thursdays, Fine Arts Friday on Fridays, Bookworms Book Club once a month on Tuesday, Middle Grade Book Club once a month on Mondays, Monday Library Lab on Mondays, and Sunday Family Movies on Sundays. Registration is required, and space is limited for some programs. Daycare centers may call for a separate appointment for Preschool Storytime. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
OWLS Early Bird Water Aerobics: 8:15 a.m. today and Friday at Fitness Forum, 120 E. Elm St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 60 minutes. Registration is $39 a month to be paid to Fitness Forum. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and Friday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 10 a.m. today at College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Lots of incentive. Call Linda at 843-662-0210 for more information.
Mornings at the Museum: 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. This interactive program is for children ages 3-5 and their accompanying adult. First Wednesday programs will feature history-related topics. Third Wednesday programs will feature visual arts related topics. Each program will include a gallery visit, story time, and hands-on studio activity. Admission is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org/mornings-at-the-museum.
Gandy Pool: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today to Saturday at the Gandy Pool, 115 Gary St., Darlington. The pool will be open weather permitting. All children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult over 18; no adult may sign in more than two swimmers. Admission is $1 for the day.
CPR Class: 5 to 7 p.m. today and Thursday at the Johnsonville Public Library, 242 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville. Mitchell Fulmore of the Florence County Emergency Management will teach this class. Registration is required and limited to 12 participants. Participants must attend both days. Registration is $25 and includes the American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR card. For more information or to register, call 843-386-2052.
OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. today at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This Tai Chi style features more movement and is easier to learn than other styles. Beginners are welcome. Please wear loose/comfortable clothing and soft soled shoes. Class minimum is 5, and maximum is 14. An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Al-Anon Meeting: 6 p.m. today and Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, and noon Thursday and Tuesday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. These meetings are for friends and relatives of alcoholics. Call 843-662-4938 for more information.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Corn Hole: 9 a.m. and noon Thursday and Tuesday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open play for active adults over 50 and lasts 90 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Water-Wise Plants in the Southeast: 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. MFBG Horticulturist Evan Baker will discussing xeriscaping, the practice of using water-wise plants and materials in landscaping. Registration is $10 per person. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
OWLS Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Tours at the Florence County Museum : 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W Cheves St., Florence. Exhibit themed public tours take place every Thursday. No registration is required, and they are led by museum docents. Tours are free and open to all.
Ovis Hill Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Naturally Outdoors, 2519 W. Palmetto St., Florence. For more information, visit www.ovishillfarm.com.
Story Time: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This story time is for children age 5 and under. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Florence County Democratic Black Women’s Caucus Drop-In: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This drop-in will feature entertainment, a candidates’ platform, good food, and fellowship. For more information, call 843-433-1223 or email msbprofeventplanner@gmail.com.
Night OWLS Pilates Mat & Chair Exercise: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This class will encourage the development of strong and flexible muscles without adding mass, with a focus on core stabilization and strengthening. No experience required. Exercise equipment will be required, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Jehovah’s Witnesses Conference: Friday to Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. The theme of this year’s conference is “Love Never Fails.” The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit florencecenter.com or call jw.org.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 9 a.m. Friday and Tuesday in the Weight Room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Pee Dee Growers Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3215 Bluff Road, Marion. Fresh and local vegetables, fruits, and specialty goods will be available to purchase.
Opening Night at the Galleries: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at ArtFields Office/Gallery, 110 E. Main St., Lake City. This will be the opening night for the exhibits “Animalia” by Ryan Lytle and “Not All Fun and Games” by Rafael Barros. Attendees will have the chance to meet the artists in person and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Admission is free.
Little Pee Dee Night Life: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Little Pee Dee Night Life, 8505 E. Highway 76 North, Mullins. Live bands and dancing every weekend. No alcoholic beverages will be served. For more information, visit facebook.com/littlepeedeenightlife.
Charity Ride: 9 a.m. (registration) and 11:45 a.m. (kickstands up) Saturday at Black Jack Harley-Davidson, 2691 Alex Lee Boulevard, Florence. The ride will begin and end at Black Jack Harley-Davidson. Food will be provided after the ride. Registration is $10 per rider and $15 per passenger. Proceeds will benefit brain tumor and cancer charity. For more information, call 843-598-4735.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of the City Center, 369 W. Cheves St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. Ovis Hill Farmers Market is an anchor tenant at the market. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
National Night Out: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Burry Park, 131 Cargill Way, Hartsville. That Hartsville Bubbly Guy will be in attendance.
Comedy Night: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. This will be an evening of comedic skits and improvisational comedy. This program will last one hour and has a recommended minimum age of 13+. Tickets are $10. Proceeds will benefit the FLT Friends. For more information, visit florencelittletheatre.org.
Screen on the Green: 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Burry Park, 131 Cargill Way, Hartsville. The film Aquaman will be shown. This showing will be a part of National Night Out. Participants are invited to bring chairs and blankets. Exact movie start time will depend on the time of dusk. In the event of rain, the movie will be held at the Coach TB Thomas Sports Center. For more information, call 843-917-0602.
Tales of the Maya Skies: 2 p.m. (doors open) and 3 p.m. (show start) Sunday at the Dooley Planetarium at Francis Marion University, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence. “Tales of the Maya Skies” will be shown. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-661-1381.
Pims Corn Maze: Fairy Tale: 2 to 6 p.m. (Sundays) Sunday to Nov. 10 at Pim Farms, 464 Dovesville Highway, Darlington. This maze for young children (3 to 7 years old) includes gem mining buckets with shells, rocks, and gems. Adult and teen gem mining includes soccer gold and human fuse balls. Admission to the fairy tale maze is $5; adult and teen gem mining is $7. Groups of ten or more must make an appointment. For more information, visit pimfarms.com.
Sunday Family Movies: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The movies, rated either G or PG, are sponsored by the Friends of the Florence County Library. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
Blithe Spirit Auditions: 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. Auditions for Blithe Spirit will be held. Ages 16 and up are welcome for this production. All young people under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Please bring a non-returnable head shot if available (does not have to be a professional photograph); all other audition materials will be provided. Registration begins 30 minutes prior to audition time.
OWLS Gentle Stretch: 9 a.m. Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (open practice) and 10 a.m. (continuing class) Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes St., Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Creative Space: 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
OWLS Tai Chi Beginners: 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. (continuation class) Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 30 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Rep. Tom Rice: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Pamplico Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Pamplico. A representative from Tom Rice’s office will be available to the public for any questions, comments, or concerns. The public is invited to attend; no appointments required.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dawsey United Methodist Church, 2711 Dawsey St., Florence. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
Night OWLS Dance/Stretch: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This series will feature cardio movements in a choreographic format, using traditional dance techniques and emphasizing dance fundamentals and core strengthening. No dance experience required. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants and street shoes are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Poynor Adult Education, 301 S. Dargan St., Florence. Beginner and advanced beginner dancers are invited to learn new dances every week. Beginner-level class is from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and advance-beginner-level class is from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The fee is $5 per class. For more information visit Heart & Sole Line Dance, Florence SC on Facebook or call Cindy Dowdy at 843-506-2998.
Bingo for All: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Empower to Heal Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 525 S. Dargan St., Florence. The organization is aimed towards restoring individuals and families by providing resources that help with the healing process following sexual trauma. The group will be hosting a “Survivors’ Circle” and discussion.
Steve Earle & the Dukes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. Singer-songwriter Steve Earle and his band the Dukes will be performing. The Mastersons will open. Tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fmupac.org.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.