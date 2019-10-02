FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College interim President Edward Bethea recently was sworn into the South Carolina State Guard with the rank of major.
Bethea took an oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America during a ceremony on Sept. 20 at Florence-Darlington Technical College. South Carolina State Guard Brig. Gen. Mike Langston, Deputy Commander and Col. Charles Muse, who retired from Florence-Darlington Technical College as the vice president of academic affairs, accompanied him.
“Edward Bethea, Interim President of Florence-Darlington Technical College, has agreed to come into the South Carolina State Guard,” said Brig. Gen. Langston. “Today, we had a little ceremony that was a time-honored ceremony where all new members or officers of the South Carolina State Guard in any military organization in the United States, takes the oath of office, where they affirm that they are going to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.
The South Carolina State Guard is the state’s oldest organized militia group, dating back to the Charleston Militia in 1670 that was formed prior to the Revolutionary War. Today, the South Carolina State Guard assists the state’s residents in times of despair as a reserve military force as part of the South Carolina Military Department. Gov. Henry McMaster serves as its civilian leadership. The South Carolina State Guard most notably assists in efforts prior to and following a hurricane or other catastrophic weather-related event.
“I am very honored and humbled to have been sworn in to the South Carolina State Guard,” Bethea said. “South Carolina is my home, and I will try to the best of my ability to protect the Constitution of the United States of America and serve the citizens of this wonderful state.”
