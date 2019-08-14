Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Rule 62 Group: 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Program Registration: Today to Aug. 30 at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The library will be holding registration for Toddler and Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays, Bilingual Storytimes on Tuesday evenings, Tween Programs on Wednesdays, Baby Storytimes on Thursdays, Afterschool Programs on Thursdays, Fine Arts Friday on Fridays, Bookworms Book Club once a month on Tuesday, Middle Grade Book Club once a month on Mondays, Monday Library Lab on Mondays, and Sunday Family Movies on Sundays. Registration is required, and space is limited for some programs. Daycare centers may call for a separate appointment for Preschool Storytime. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
OWLS Early Bird Water Aerobics: 8:15 a.m. today and Friday at Fitness Forum, 120 E. Elm St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 60 minutes. Registration is $39 a month to be paid to Fitness Forum. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Resume Workshop: 9 to 10 a.m. today at the Johnsonville Public Library, 242 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville. Library Assistant Manager Granger Britt will cover resume etiquette and software and templates that are available for free at the library. Participants will need to bring their work and education histories. For more information or to register, visit the library or call 843-386-2052.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and Friday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 10 a.m. today at College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Lots of incentive. Call Linda at 843-662-0210 for more information.
Gandy Pool: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today to Saturday at the Gandy Pool, 115 Gary St., Darlington. The pool will be open weather permitting. All children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult over 18; no adult may sign in more than two swimmers. Admission is $1 for the day.
Cookbook Book Club: 11 a.m. today at the Lake City Public Library, 221 E. Main St., Lake City. The club will discuss favorite cookbooks and delicious recipes. This program is free and open to adults. For more information or to register, call 843-394-8071.
Tech Talk PM: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. today at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Get a 30 minute appointment to help with various technology questions, including tablet use, reading system, smart phones, and safety and security for devices. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 843-413-7074.
Summer Fun for Young Ones: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. today at Palmetto Arts Academy, 110 S. Acline St., Lake City. Dance classes will include tap, jazz, and ballet. Class tuition is $50, with a $20 fee for new students. For more information, call 843-687-0472 or 843-319-1493.
Adult Tap and Jazz Dance Class: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. today at Palmetto Arts Academy, 110 S. Acline St., Lake City. Classes will alternate tap and jazz each week. Class tuition is $50, with a $20 registration fee for new students. For more information, call 843-687-0472 or 843-319-1493.
OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. today at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This Tai Chi style features more movement and is easier to learn than other styles. Beginners are welcome. Please wear loose/comfortable clothing and soft soled shoes. Class minimum is 5, and maximum is 14. An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Al-Anon Meeting: 6 p.m. today and Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, and noon Tuesday and Thursday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. These meetings are for friends and relatives of alcoholics. Call 843-662-4938 for more information.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Corn Hole: 9 a.m. and noon Thursday and Tuesday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open play for active adults over 50 and lasts 90 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Book Club: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The book Charleston by Margaret Bradham Thornton will be discussed. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org.
Better Breathers Club: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Floyd Conference Center, 1592 Freedom Blvd., Florence. Led by a pulmonologist and respiratory therapist, this meeting will provide an opportunity to learn ways to better cope with COPD while getting the support of others who share in your experiences. For more information or to RSVP, contact Stacie Ward at 843-674-2242 or via email at sward@carolinashospital.com.
Tours at the Florence County Museum : 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W Cheves St., Florence. Exhibit themed public tours take place every Thursday. No registration is required, and they are led by museum docents. Tours are free and open to all.
Quick Start Internet Basics: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This class covers internet browsers, searching, and computer and online safety. Participants should be comfortable with the mouse and keyboard. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074.
Ovis Hill Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Naturally Outdoors, 2519 W. Palmetto St., Florence. For more information, visit www.ovishillfarm.com.
Story Time: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This story time is for children age 5 and under. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Night OWLS Pilates Mat & Chair Exercise: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This class will encourage the development of strong and flexible muscles without adding mass, with a focus on core stabilization and strengthening. No experience required. Exercise equipment will be required, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Third Thursday Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cheraw Community Center, 200 Powe St., Cheraw. The Band of Oz will be performing at this event. Tickets are $5 per person. Participants must be 21 and up; lounge chairs and coolers are welcome. For more information, call 843-537-8421.
Jehovah’s Witnesses Conference: Friday to Sunday and Aug. 23 to Aug. 25 at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. The theme of this year’s conference is “Love Never Fails.” The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit florencecenter.com or call jw.org.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 9 a.m. Friday and Tuesday in the Weight Room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Pee Dee Growers Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3215 Bluff Road, Marion. Fresh and local vegetables, fruits, and specialty goods will be available to purchase.
Live at the Depot: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Depot, 134 E. Main St., Kingstree. The Mighty Kicks will be performing. There will also be free snow cones, a bounce house, face painting, and other activities. Book bags with school supplies will be given out to children in 2nd to 8th grades while supplies last.
Little Pee Dee Night Life: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Little Pee Dee Night Life, 8505 E. Highway 76 North, Mullins. Live bands and dancing every weekend. No alcoholic beverages will be served. For more information, visit facebook.com/littlepeedeenightlife.
Back to School Splash Bash: 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Splash Pad, 902 Spine Road, Coward. There will be snacks, music, games, and activities from all ages. Free school supplies will be given to the first 25 children (ages 5 and up), with more chances to win prizes. Admission is $5 per child (1 to 17 years old), with one adult free with each paid child admission. Season pass holders are admitted free. For more information, call 843-389-2785 or 843-389-0550.
Community Clean Up Day: 6 a.m. Saturday at the Darlington Memorial Cemetery, Darlington. This will be an event to clean up this historic cemetery. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, weed eaters, chainsaws, lawnmowers, or trailers if they have any. Gatorade, water, and hot dogs will be provided. For information, call 843-307-2287 or email shelabig@yahoo.com.
HYP Doggie Dash 5k: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hartsville YMCA, 111 E. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. This dog-friendly race will benefit the Byerly Park’s Dog Park. Registration is $30 in advance for Hartsville Young Professional members, $35 in advance for non-members, and $40 the day of the event. For more information, email president@hartsvillechamber.org or call 843-332-6401.
Hog Days of Summer Luau Party: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Black Jack Harley-Davidson, 2691 Alex Lee Boulevard, Florence. This event will feature free Hawaiian themed food, drinks, and a Dyno Shootout. Entry to the Dyno Shootout is $19.95. For more information, visit facebook.com/blackjackharley.
Market on Market: 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Cheraw. This family-friendly event features art, produce, food, and entertainment. For more information, visit cheraw.com.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of the City Center, 369 W. Cheves St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. Ovis Hill Farmers Market is an anchor tenant at the market. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Pee Dee Doll Club’s Doll Toy Show & Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the SiMT Building, 1951 Pisgah Road, Florence. This year will celebrate Barbie’s 60th anniversary. There will also be appraisals ($3 per item) and a raffle to proceed Camp Happy Days and Help4Kids. Admission is $6 for adults and free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit facebook.com/peedee.dollclub.
Garden Lecture Series: Crinum Lily Farm: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Plantsman Jenks Farmer will discuss crinum selection for the South and design principles. He will also be selling copies of his books. Registration is $15 per person. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
Book Talk: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Florence County Museum, 111 West Cheves St., Florence. Jenks Farmer will be discussing his book Funky Little Flower Farm. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. This event is free and open to the public.
Savannah Grove Community Clean Up: 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 2912 Alligator Road, Effingham. The community is invited to attend.
Blessing of the Backpacks: 10 a.m. Sunday at St. John’s Church, 252 S. Dargan St., Florence. All students are invited to bring their backpacks to church for a special blessing. For more information, visit facebook.com/stjohnschurchflorence.
Darlington Library Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Darlington County Library, 204 N. Main St., Darlington. Stop by the library to pick up each month’s section. For more information, visit darlington-lib.org or call 843-398-8940.
Pims Corn Maze: Fairy Tale: 2 to 6 p.m. (Sundays) Sunday to Nov. 10 at Pim Farms, 464 Dovesville Highway, Darlington. This maze for young children (3 to 7 years old) includes gem mining buckets with shells, rocks, and gems. Adult and teen gem mining includes soccer gold and human fuse balls. Admission to the fairy tale maze is $5; adult and teen gem mining is $7. Groups of ten or more must make an appointment. For more information, visit pimfarms.com.
Sunday Family Movies: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The movies, rated either G or PG, are sponsored by the Friends of the Florence County Library. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
Have You Had a Spiritual Experience?: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Shoney’s, 905 S. 5th St., Hartsville. Join others to share your insights and learn techniques to open your heart to a greater love. The topic will be “Eckankar, the Path to Spiritual Freedom.” This meeting is sponsored by Eckankar. For more information, visit meetup.com/Hartsville-spiritual-seekers.
OWLS Gentle Stretch: 9 a.m. Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (open practice) and 10 a.m. (continuing class) Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes St., Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Creative Space: 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
OWLS Tai Chi Beginners: 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. (continuation class) Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 30 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Tech Talk AM: 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Get a 30 minute appointment to help with various technology questions, including tablet use, reading system, smart phones, and safety and security for devices. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 843-413-7074.
Diabetes and Nutrition Classes: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Floyd Conference Center, 1592 Freedom Boulevard, Florence. These free classes will provide self-management tools needed to help avoid serious but preventable complications with diabetes. These classes are taught by a certified diabetes instructor and registered dietician. For more information or to register, call 843-674-4525.
Quick Start Files & E-Mail Management: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This class covers using and managing email and files. Participants should be comfortable with computer, mouse, and keyboard use. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074.
MS Support Group Meeting: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at Carolinas Rehabilitation Hospital, 121 Cedar St., Florence. This group is for people living with MS and their cargegivers. For more information, call Michael Holmes at 843-615-1940.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dawsey United Methodist Church, 2711 Dawsey St., Florence. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
Night OWLS Dance/Stretch: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This series will feature cardio movements in a choreographic format, using traditional dance techniques and emphasizing dance fundamentals and core strengthening. No dance experience required. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants and street shoes are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Poynor Adult Education, 301 S. Dargan St., Florence. Beginner and advanced beginner dancers are invited to learn new dances every week. Beginner-level class is from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and advance-beginner-level class is from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The fee is $5 per class. For more information visit Heart & Sole Line Dance, Florence SC on Facebook or call Cindy Dowdy at 843-506-2998.
Bingo for All: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
