FLORENCE, S.C. — Cooks for Christ will sponsor a chicken bog benefit for 9-year-old Cayden Oquendo of Darlington on Thursday at the West Florence Fire Station on Pine Needles Road in Florence.
Cayden, the son of Brandi Jones, is living with spinal muscular atrophy type 1. SMA is a terminal genetic disease that affects the ability to walk, talk, move, breathe and even cough.
Cayden needs multiple machines to keep him stable. In 2012, at the age of 2, he lost his 10-month-old sister to this same disease.
The choice was then made to have him trached to gain a stable airway. This was done after he went into respiratory distress the same week he lost his baby sister.
Cayden receives Spinraza shots in Greenville every four months to stop the progression of the disease. He and his family also travel to New Jersey to see a pulmonologist who specializes in SMA.
The family recently purchased a wheelchair-accessible van but struggles to make the payments each month.
Cooks for Christ is raising the money to assist the family with paying off the van loan as well as assist with travel expenses, medications, etc.
For Cayden’s benefit, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Drive-through lanes will be open for convenience, and a bake sale will be held all day. The menu consists of chicken bog, green beans, slaw and bread.
Plates are $8 each. Lunch and dinner can be delivered for orders of seven or more plates. To schedule a delivery, complete a delivery form and fax or email according to instructions on the form.
To donate, make checks payable to “Prayers for Cayden.”
For additional information, contact Angela Murph at 843-250-2499, Heather Floyd at 843-616-4530 or Beverly McKee at 843-229-0348.
