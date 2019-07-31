HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the next Leadership Hartsville class.
Leadership Hartsville is an innovative program presented by the chamber that is designed to develop leadership skills in participants and provide essential information about the community in order to enhance emerging and existing knowledge and vision for Hartsville.
It is a nine-month program that incorporates the community's experts in various fields to explore Hartsville's history, government, nonprofit organizations, education, large and small businesses, emergency response and quality of life.
The program also includes two, two-day retreats where participants hone their leadership skills and develop a class community project. Last year’s class projects included a golf tournament and a chicken bog fundraiser that raised $14,000 for Cypress Adventures, according to Danielle Cottingham, membership development director for the chamber.
At each session, participants meet and interact with professionals, business executives, community and government leaders, and social change agents.
“It’s for Hartsville-area residents, people in business, self-employed or with other organizations, professionals young and old, people who want to get to know more about the community and how to get involved in the community,” Cottingham said.
Each Leadership Hartsville class is chosen by a selection committee that strives to achieve balance in the class by ensuring diversity of race, gender, industry, professional backgrounds and leadership experience. Classes are representative of our community and include participants who represent large and small businesses, the self-employed, nonprofit organizations and community volunteers. Applications will be thoroughly reviewed.
Selection considerations include:
>> Participation eligible to all individuals who live or work in the Greater Hartsville area.
>> Commitment to personal and professional growth.
>> Commitment and motivation to serve the community by assuming leadership roles in the voluntary and public sectors of our community.
>> Commitment to improving the community environment to favorably impact the economic development and quality of life in the community.
>> Length of time in the community.
Admission to the Leadership Hartsville program is highly competitive. A limited number of applicants are selected for each class. Applicants not accepted initially are encouraged to apply again in the future.
The program is conducted annually with a graduation ceremony in May.
There is no fee to apply, Cottingham said. There is a basic tuition of $750 for chamber members and $1,000 for nonmembers. Certain discounts and scholarships are available.
The application deadline is Aug. 16. The class of 2020 term will begin on Sept. 19.
For more information, call the chamber at 843-332-6401.