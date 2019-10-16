Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Rule 62 Group: 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Youth Basketball Registration: Today to Oct. 31 at the Florence Family YMCA, 1700 S. Rutherford Drive, Florence. The youth basketball program emphasizes fun while working on the fundamental skills and strategies of basketball. Each child plays at least half of every game. There will be a Preschool Basketball group for ages 3 to 4 and a Youth Basketball group for children ages 5 to 12. Registration for Preschool Basketball is $26 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Registration for Youth Basketball is $41 for members and $64 for nonmembers. Financial assistance is available; a $10 late fee will be added after Oct. 31. For more information, visit florenceymca.org or call 843-665-1234.
Amazers Corn Maze: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today to Nov. 3 at McLeod Farms, Highway 151 South, McBee. Participants will be quizzed on their favorite heroes and villains as they move through the corn maze. Fifty percent of ticket sales will go to the McLeod Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit macspride.com.
OWLS Gentle Stretch: 9 a.m. today, Friday, and Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and Friday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
TOPS SC 101 — Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 10 a.m. today at College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Call Linda at 843-662-0210 for more information.
Mornings at the Museum: 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. This interactive program is for children ages 3-5 and their accompanying adult. First Wednesday programs will feature history-related topics. Third Wednesday programs will feature visual arts related topics. Each program will include a gallery visit, storytime, and hands-on studio activity. Admission is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org/mornings-at-the-museum.
Quick Start Computer Basics: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. today at Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St. Florence. This computer class covers general computer information, portable drives, and installing/uninstalling software. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074.
Tweens Program: 3:30 p.m. today at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The programs, offered for children in 3rd through 5th grade, consist of movies, stories, crafts and guest speakers and will last 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Live@Central: 5:30 p.m. (optional meal) and 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. today at Central United Methodist Church, 167 S. Irby St., Florence. The optional meal is $6 for adults and $3 for children under 12. The main program is free and open to the public. For more information, visit centralmethodist.net.
Al-Anon Meeting: 6 p.m. today and Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, and noon Thursday and Tuesday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. These meetings are for friends and relatives of alcoholics. Call 843-662-4938 for more information.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Bourbon Tasting: 7 p.m. today at Retrofit Sip-N-Seat, 152 Mantissa Row, Hartsville. Participants will learn the basics of bourbon tasting by sampling various bourbon whiskeys and accompaniments. For more information, visit retrofitsipnseat.com.
Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing: 7:30 p.m. today to Saturday in the Hyman Fine Arts Center at Francis Marion University, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Shakespeare’s play “Much Ado About Nothing” will be performed by the Francis Marion University Theatre. Admission is free. To make a reservation, call 843-661-1365 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
OWLS Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Baby Storytimes: 10 a.m. (nonwalkers) and 11 a.m. (walkers) Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for babies up to 23 months old. The programs will be divided into two groups, walkers and nonwalkers. An adult caregiver will need to stay with the baby during the 15-minute program. The program will consist of music, finger plays, and stories appropriate for these age groups. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Four Seasons in One Day: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Instructor Greg Paige will teach how to add four seasons’ worth of interest to your landscapes. Registration is $20 per person. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Book Club: 1 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman will be discussed. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org or call 843-662-8424.
Better Breathers Club: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Floyd Conference Center, 1592 Freedom Blvd., Florence. Led by a pulmonologist and respiratory therapist, this meeting will provide an opportunity to learn ways to better cope with COPD while getting the support of others who share in your experiences. For more information or to RSVP, contact Stacie Ward at 843-674-2242 or email sward@carolinashospital.com.
Tours at the Florence County Museum: 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W Cheves St., Florence. Exhibit-themed public tours take place free every Thursday.
Ovis Hill Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Naturally Outdoors, 2519 W. Palmetto St., Florence. For more information, visit ovishillfarm.com.
Afterschool Programs: 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children in grades 5K to 2nd grade are invited for a variety of activities including crafts, stories, movies and guest speakers. The program lasts 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Storytime: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This storytime is for children age 5 and under. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Dianne Poston Owens Book Signing: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lake City Public Library, 221 E. Main St., Lake City. Pee Dee area reporter, columnist, and editor Dianne Poston Owens will be signing copies of her new book, “Gathering: Homespun Essays from Beech Tree Lane.” For more information, visit florencelibrary.org.
Roastin’ With Rotary: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 210 E. Home Ave., Hartsville. This event will feature barbecue and chili from Hartsville chefs and a live band. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Adults only. Proceeds will benefit Darlington County Schools. For more information, call Peggy Smith at 843-383-8178.
“I Love This Town” Party: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Burry Park, 131 Cargill Way, Hartsville. Once Church of Hartsville will be hosting this party with food vendors, local nonprofits, inflatables for children and adults, a live band, and more.
SC Codes Open House: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. SC Codes offers free online coding courses, mentorship opportunities, and career resources for those interested in programming. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit sccodes.org or call 843-413-7074.
Mercy Medicine Anniversary Gala: 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday at the Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence. Mercy Medicine Free Clinic is celebrating 25 years of service to Florence and Williamsburg counties. Food and drinks will be served. Dress is black tie optional. Tickets are $75 per person or $125 per couple. Proceeds will benefit Mercy Medicine Free Clinic. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the clinic at 500 S. Coit St., Florence, call 843-667-9947, or visit mercymedicine.org.
9 Horses: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. 9 Horses is Joe Brent on acoustic and electric mandolin, Sara Caswell on violin and Hardanger d’amore, and Andrew Ryan on bass. They will be performing their genre-hopping music at this event. Tickets are free to FMU students, faculty, and staff (with ID) and $5 for the general public (as space allows). For more information, call 843-661-4444 between noon and 5 p.m.
The SC Jazz Festival: Friday to Sunday in downtown Cheraw. Events will include tickets events at the Theatre on the Green, various exhibits, a parade, music, and food trucks.
Hartsville Community Golf Classic: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Hartsville Country Club, 116 Golf Course Road, Hartsville. Businesses will have the opportunity to sponsor teams who will play in a 4-player captain’s choice tournament. Lunch will be served during play. Cash and other prizes will be awarded to winners. Team entry fee is $325. For more information, visit hartsvillechamber.org.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 9 a.m. Friday and Tuesday in the Weight Room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 4:45 p.m. Sunday at Hartsville Memorial Library, 147 W. College Ave., Hartsville. There will be hardcovers, paperbacks, DVDs, audiobooks, reference sources, and more for sale.
Pee Dee Growers Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3215 Bluff Road, Marion. Fresh and local vegetables, fruits, and specialty goods will be available to purchase.
Fine Arts Friday: 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in 5k to third grade. Children will be working with a variety of art forms. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Kickin’ Chicken Wing & Chili Festival: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday in downtown Florence. There will be live music by Sideswiped, craft beer, vendors, chicken wings, and chili. For more information, visit flochamber.com.
Rhythm & Q’s: 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ragsdale Old Building, 245 S. Church St., Lake City. This event will feature barbecue and live music competitions, along with live music by Easton Corbin. For more information, including a full events schedule, visit rhythmnqs.com.
Little Pee Dee Night Life: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Little Pee Dee Night Life, 8505 E. Highway 76 North, Mullins. Live bands and dancing every weekend. No alcoholic beverages will be served. For more information, visit facebook.com/littlepeedeenightlife.
Savannah Grove Community Clean Up: 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 2912 Alligator Road, Effingham. The community is invited.
Community Cleanup Day: 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Darlington Memorial Cemetery, Friendship Street past Avenue D, Darlington. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, string trimmers, chainsaws, lawnmowers, or trailers. Water, Gatorade, and hot dogs will be provided. For information, call 843-307-2287 or email shelabig@yahoo.com.
Savannah Grove Community Cleanup: 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 2912 Alligator Road, Effingham. The community is invited.
Ronald E. McNair 5K Run/Walk: 7 to 7:45 a.m. (registration) and 8 to 10 a.m. (event time) Saturday at the Ron McNair Memorial Park, 235 E. Main St., Lake City. In addition to the walk/run, there will be free health screenings, breast cancer awareness information, and chiropractic services. Registration is $20 for adults (18 and older), and $10 for children 17 and under. To register in advance, visit itsyourrace.com.
Yoga & Healing Arts Festival: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Burry Park, 131 Cargill Way, Hartsville. Participants will have the chance to sample a large array of healing arts practices and services, along with all-day yoga, live music, food, and beverages.
Market on Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Cheraw. There will be local vendors, arts and crafts, fresh produce, and music. For more information, contact the Cheraw Arts Commission at 843-537-8422 ext. 12.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of the City Center, 369 W. Cheves St., Florence. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Pee Dee Back Country Days: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Whitehead Infirmary, 110 S. Acline St., Lake City. This event will feature blacksmithing, butter making, bowl turning, woodcraft, Revolutionary War gear, and more.
Dargan Farms Fall Festival: 10 a.m. Saturday at Dargan Farms, 1301 S. Charleston Road, Darlington. This event will feature face painting, balloon art, a costume contest, “Candy in the Corn,” and more. For more information, visit darganfarms.com.
McLeod Farms Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at McLeod Farms, Highway 151 South, McBee. This event will feature pumpkin picking, horse-drawn wagon rides, a corn maze, cornhole games, face painting, and kids’ crafts. Tickets are $15 for ages 4 and up. For more information, visit macspride.com.
Fall Fishing: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. The fishing pond is stocked with bluegill, bass, and more for catch-and-release fishing. Registration is $3 per child. The garden will provide one pole per child; adults and children may also bring their own poles. There will be drinks in the Spring House, but participants are welcome to bring snacks or a picnic lunch. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Gardening with Grasses: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Horticulturist Robby Davidson will teach about ornamental grasses and how to garden with them. Registration is $15 per person. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Family Harvest Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. Activities will include face painting, a ride on the “Little Red Fire Truck” at Julia Belle’s, pie pumpkin painting, kids’ games with prizes, and live characters. There will also be a costumed “Trick & Trunk or Treat.” For more information, visit facebook.com/peedeefarmersmarket.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
Florence Food Truck Fall Festival: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Business Technology Center Building, 181 E. Evans St., Florence. This event will feature various food trucks, local vendors, program/community partners, entertainment, live music, and more. For more information, call 843-656-9757.
Hippie Fest: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Cook Farm House, 837 Ellison Lane, Lake City. This event will feature live music, group camping, bohemian shopping, interactive drum circle, DIY tie-dye, kids activities, food, and more. Tickets are $10 per day, with a $15 two day pass and $30 for two day pass with on-site camping. Kids 10 and under enter for free. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit hippiefest.org.
Swing Dance: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Beth Israel Congregation, 316 Park Ave., Florence. There will be some lessons and plenty of dancing. All skill levels are welcome. Dances are not officially affiliated with Beth Israel congregation. Attendees are asked to bring a few dollars to offset the cost of utilities. For more information, visit facebook.com/florenceswingdance.
Avant & Tru Sol Band: 8 p.m. Saturday at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. American R&B singer Avant and the Tru Sol Band will be performing as part of the Wilson High School Alumni Assciation’s 24th Homecoming Reunion. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit fmupac.org.
Dargan Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Saturdays) and 2 to 7 p.m. (Sundays) Sunday to Oct. 27; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 26 at Dargan Farms, 1301 S. Charleston Road, Darlington. Admission for ages 3 and up is $10 per person.
Darlington Library Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Darlington County Library, 204 N. Main St., Darlington. Stop by the library to pick up each month’s section. For more information, visit darlington-lib.org or call 843-398-8940.
Drumming for Dizzy: 1 p.m. Sunday at the Dizzy Gillespie Birth Site, 337 Hunger St., Cheraw. Join Bhakti’s NewWorld Arts for a drum circle at the home place of jazz great John Birks “Dizzy” Gillespie. Bring an outdoor chair, a drum of any kind, or anything that can be used as a percussion instrument. A few drums will be provided. This event is free and open to all ages. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held at the Heritage Center, 125 Kershaw St., Cheraw.
Pims Corn Maze: Fairy Tale: 2 to 6 p.m. (Sundays) Sunday to Nov. 10 at Pim Farms, 464 Dovesville Highway, Darlington. This maze for young children (3 to 7 years old) includes gem mining buckets with shells, rocks, and gems. Adult and teen gem mining includes soccer gold and human fuse balls. Admission to the fairy tale maze is $5; adult and teen gem mining is $7. Groups of ten or more must make an appointment. For more information, visit pimfarms.com.
Sunday Family Movies: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The movies, rated either G or PG, are sponsored by the Friends of the Florence County Library. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
Opening Reception: 3 p.m. Sunday in the Morris Gallery at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This will be the opening reception for Mark Stephenson’s exhibit. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org.
Have You Had a Spiritual Experience?: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Shoney’s, 905 S. 5th St., Hartsville. Join others to share your insights and learn techniques to open your heart to a greater love. The topic will be “How to Survive Spiritually in Our Times.” This meeting is sponsored by Eckankar. For more information, visit meetup.com/Hartsville-spiritual-seekers.
The Pain in my Soul Tour: 5 p.m. (meet & greet), 6 p.m. (doors open), and 6:30 p.m. (show starts) Sunday at 507 Live, 507 S. Irby St., Florence. Yllopain, Gutter Souls, and Stakz Devito will be performing. Tickets are $12 in advance, $20 at the door, and $50 for meet and greet.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (all levels/styles) and 10 a.m. (Sun 73) Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes St., Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Monday Library Lab: 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in fourth to sixth grade. Children will learn about a variety of science concepts. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Creative Space: 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
“Act of God” Opening Reception: 7 p.m. Monday at Coker College, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville. Katy Mixon’s exhibit, “Act of God”, will be displayed in Coker College’s Cecelia Coker Bell Gallery. Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (TC1 Advanced) and 9:45 a.m. (Tai Chi 2) Tuesday 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 30 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Toddler and Preschool Storytime: 9:30 a.m. for toddlers, 10:30 a.m. for preschoolers Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children must be 2 years old for the toddler storytime, and 3 to 5 years old for preschool storytime. The storytime will include stories, finger plays, simple crafts and music. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
SC Career Coach: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Arthur W. Stanley Gymnasium 112 Gary St., Darlington. SC Career Coach will be sending its green bus out to help with resumes, job searches, skills assessments, program and service direction, and additional employment assistance. Facilities will be wheelchair accessible. For more information, all 843-472-7534.
OWLS Cornhole: Noon Tuesday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open play for active adults over 50 and lasts 90 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Bookworms Book Club: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The program, held on the fourth Tuesday of the month, is for third through fifth graders and consists of book discussions, as well as crafts and games. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
School Foundation Celebration Gala: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the SiMT Building at Florence Darlington Technical College, 1951 Pisgah Road, Florence. Nancy C.G. Snowden will be honored as the School Foundation’s Distinguished Graduate. Individual tickets are $75 for Florence One Schools employees and $100 for the general public.
TOPS SC 101 — Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dawsey United Methodist Church, 2711 Dawsey St., Florence. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Poynor Adult Education, 301 S. Dargan St., Florence. Beginner and advanced beginner dancers are invited to learn new dances every week. Beginner-level class is from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and advance-beginner-level class is from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The fee is $5 per class. For more information visit Heart & Sole Line Dance, Florence SC on Facebook or call Cindy Dowdy at 843-506-2998.
Bingo for All: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Empower to Heal Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 525 S. Dargan St., Florence. The organization is aimed towards restoring individuals and families by providing resources that help with the healing process following sexual trauma. The group will be hosting a “Survivors’ Circle” and discussion.
Bilingual Storytime: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The storytime, for children ages 2 through 5, will include stories, finger plays and music on a bilingual theme. The storytime lasts 30 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
FMU Concert Band with Dr. Terry Roberts: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. The Francis Marion University Concert Band will be performing with Dr. Terry Roberts conducting. Tickets are free to FMU students, faculty, and staff (with ID) and $5 for the general public (as space allows). For more information, call 843-661-4444 between noon and 5 p.m.
