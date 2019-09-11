FLORENCE, S.C. – September is National Senior Center Month, and centers in Florence will hold celebrations.
The Senior Citizens Association (SCA), Leatherman Senior Center, Lake City Senior Center and the city of Lake City are holding special events such as planning workshops, cooking classes, dances, technology classes, a scavenger hunt and bingo.
The Leatherman center will hold “Taco Bout an Open House,” an SCA open house day, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept, 26 at 600 Senior Way in Florence.
“Eleanor Roosevelt said, ‘The purpose of life is to live it,’ and our members are doing that every day,” said Linda Mitchell Johnson, the executive director of the Senior Citizens Association. “They demand the opportunity to continue growing, learning, giving and connecting. We serve them and this community the best we can with fun and engaging programs, while also providing practical tools and resources to help them stay healthy and independent.”
The Senior Citizens Association also provides hot nutritious homebound meals, congregate meals and activities, volunteer placement, telephone reassurance, transportation, lunch programs and other programs that enhance the quality of life.
The SCA/Leatherman Lunch program is open to the public and is a $5 meal with drink included.
To learn more about a local senior center, congregate nutrition sites or join a senior center, call 843-669-6761, like the organization on FaceBook or visit seniorcitizensassociation.com.
