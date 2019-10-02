MARION, S.C. — A new solar project is expected to bring an $8.75 million investment into Marion County.
The South Carolina Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that National Renewable Energy Corporation had developed Cardinal Solar LLC, a new solar power operation in Marion County.
Located at 261 Curtis Floyd Road in Marion, Cardinal Solar LLC will produce renewable solar energy from photovoltaic panels currently sized at seven megawatts of alternating current (AC). One megawatt AC of solar energy is enough to provide clean energy to approximately 200 South Carolina homes.
Jesse Montgomery, NARENCO president for development, said the company was excited to bring another facility to South Carolina.
“Once constructed, our renewable solar facility will provide discretionary property tax income to Marion County, along with delivering clean, on-peak power to serve South Carolinians when they need it most,” he said. “We are truly honored to partner with Marion County and South Carolina on this facility.”
"We would like to welcome NARENCO to Marion County,” Marion County Council Chairman Buddy Collins said. “We greatly appreciate this company choosing to locate a new solar farm here and the investment that they are making in our county. We look forward to working with NARENCO and seeing solar energy continue to expand here."
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said the future of solar power continues to shine bright in the Palmetto State, and he is thrilled to see the investment by National Renewable Energy Corporation in Marion County.
“This investment by NARENCO continues to grow South Carolina’s reputation as a top business destination for industries of all types,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. “I’m proud to welcome NARENCO to Marion County and celebrate the environmental and economic opportunities that this project will create.”
Established in 2009, National Renewable Energy Corporation has matured into one of the largest solar developers in North America. The company is focused on the development, engineering, procurement, construction and operation of utility-scale and commercial solar installations.
Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2020. For more information on NARENCO, visit narenco.com.
