HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Three candidates will run unopposed for three seats on the Hartsville City Council in November.
The filing period for the Nov. 5 general municipal election for council Districts 2, 4 and 6 has closed with one more candidate filing.
Bryson S. Caldwell, owner and president of Caldwell Insurance Consultants, filed to run for the District 2 seat currently held by Councilman Bernice Wilson.
Caldwell will run unopposed. Wilson did not file for re-election, and no other candidate filed for the seat.
Councilman Johnny Andrews is running for re-election unopposed in District 4. Andrews, who also serves as mayor pro tem, is running for a sixth term and has served on the council since 1999.
District 6 Councilman Bobby McGee is also unopposed for re-election. McGee, who won a special election in February to fill a vacancy in the District 6 seat created when former councilman Billy Shirley resigned last year, is seeking a full four-year term on the council.
A native of Hartsville, Caldwell is the son of Willie J. and the late Dr. Gayla Sparks Caldwell and a Hartsville High School graduate. He is the youngest of three siblings. His brother is Bryant Sparks Caldwell, law clerk to South Carolina Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty, and his sister is Brittany Caldwell, a personal trainer and professional dancer with the Charlotte Hornets.
“I was just looking for the opportunity to serve the community I grew up in,” said Caldwell, who is making his first run for elective office. Caldwell said he is “looking forward to paving new paths and inspiring those who are our future.”
Caldwell is the principal officer of Caldwell Insurance Consultants LLC, South Carolina’s general agent with Kansas City Life Insurance Co., funeral director and embalmer apprentice at Hines Funeral Home Inc., managing general agent with the Wealth Alliance Group Inc., and sales representative with Embalmers Supply Co. He is an active member of Myrtle Lodge No. 64, Hartsville Branch of the NAACP and other organizations.
Polls on election day will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Polling places:
>> Precinct 1: First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 213 W. Home Ave. (including Kelleytown city precinct), for Districts 4 and 6.
>>Precinct 4: Darlington County Outreach Building, 404 S. Fourth St., for District 2.
>>Precinct 5: Coach TB Thomas Sports Center, 701 W. Washington St., Districts 4 and 6.
>>Precinct 6: Jerusalem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 301 S. Sixth St., for District 2.
>>Precinct 7: First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall (for this election only), 213 W. Home Ave., for District 6.
>>Precinct 8: North Hartsville Elementary School, 110 School Drive, for District 6.
People wishing to vote in the election must be registered to vote by 5 p.m. on Oct. 5. To register, contact the Darlington County Board of Elections and Registration, 135 Cashua St., Darlington, at 843-398-4900 or at scvotes.org/south-carolina-voter-registration-information.