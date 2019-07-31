DARLINGTON, S.C. – Weston Nunn, a Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School social studies teacher and assistant college counselor, is now the school’s director of college placement. He will be in charge of Trinity-Byrnes’s extensive college readiness program.
“I’m really excited to be at the helm of such an important aspect of our mission: to set our students up to succeed in the colleges or universities of their choice,” Nunn said. “The college admissions landscape is becoming more complex every year, so it’s crucial for students to have an advocate with access to the latest and most accurate resources.”
Nunn will guide students in the junior class through standardized testing and identifying colleges and programs to which they will be applying.
He will work with students in the senior class one-on-one to hone essays and personal statements for admission and scholarships. He will continue planning visits from college admissions officers to Trinity-Byrnes and scheduling group tours of college campuses throughout South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.
“With so many colleges and universities to choose from, it’s hard for students to know what’s out there, so it’s important not only to hear about programs from their own admissions officers but to tour college campuses to get a feel for where they might like to continue their studies,” he said.
Last year, Trinity-Byrnes hosted representatives from Harvard, Wake Forest, Davidson, Tulane, Washington University in St. Louis, Duke, the University of South Carolina, Presbyterian College, Wofford College, Auburn University and Rhodes College, amongst others.
In addition to his role as director of college placement, Nunn will continue to teach AP European History and World History during the regular academic year and a seminar on the history of terrorism in the summer.
“Mr. Nunn has been with us for five years now,” said Ed Hoffman, the head of school. “His great relationships with students and parents and his teaching emphasis on essay writing are definitely assets for his expanding role on campus. We’re very happy to have him here.”
Nunn said he is very thankful to Hoffman for the opportunity to step into this new role.
“It’s going to be a challenge, to say the least, but exciting as well,” Nunn said. “I’m looking forward to getting started.”
In 2019, Trinity-Byrnes’s 49 graduates earned more than $5.1 million in scholarships and grants.