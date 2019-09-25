DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District has announced the new principals of North Hartsville Elementary School and Brockington Elementary School.
Carla Watford, the current principal of Cain Elementary School, will be the new principal of North Hartsville Elementary School in Hartsville.
Ada Sindab, the current principal of Brunson-Dargan Elementary, will be the new principal of Brockington Elementary Magnet School in Darlington.
“Both Mrs. Watford and Mrs. Sindab are experienced, successful principals and leaders in the DCSD,” said Tim Newman, the superintendent of the Darlington County School District. “When looking at the needs of our children and considering the best fit for the community, it was obvious these two principals are the right choices for North Hartsville Elementary and Brockington Elementary Magnet School. I have every confidence they will continue to build on the successes of the past as well as find new paths to excellence.”
Watford has served as the principal of Cain Elementary School since 2009. Before taking the helm at Cain, Watford was the Darlington County School District’s Elementary English/Language Arts/Social Security coordinator. She also has been a teacher specialist on site and is a national board-certified middle school teacher.
Watford holds a bachelor of arts in elementary education from Clemson University. She holds a master of education in reading specialist from Francis Marion University. She also holds a master of education in educational leadership from Winthrop University. She holds endorsements as Read to Succeed literacy teacher and literacy coach. Watford is certified in the areas of elementary education, reading teacher, elementary and secondary principal/supervisor (Tiers 1 and 2), as well as middle school language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
“North Hartsville Elementary School continues to provide an outstanding learning environment, as well as top-notch teaching and culture for the students in the Hartsville community,” Watford said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a skilled team of educators beginning next year and continuing to build on their foundation of excellence. At the same time, our Cain Elementary School family looks forward to an excellent year ahead of us.”
Sindab has served as the principal of Brunson-Dargan Elementary School since 2009. Before becoming principal of Brunson-Dargan, Sindab was the Darlington County School District’s coordinator of innovative programs and early childhood education. She served as a curriculum coordinator and a classroom teacher and is the president of the Darlington County Principal and Assistant Principal Association.
Sindab holds a bachelor of science in elementary education and a master of education in learning disabilities from Francis Marion University. She also holds a master of education in educational leadership from the University of South Carolina. She is enrolled in the Doctor of Education Program of Education Administration from the University of South Carolina. Sindab is certified in the areas of elementary and elementary principal/supervisor. She also holds endorsements in Gifted and Talented and Read to Succeed.
“This is an exciting opportunity to continue serving students and families in Darlington,” Sindab said. “Over the course of my years in the Darlington County School District, I have developed a deep respect for the staff and community of Brockington Elementary Magnet School. Together we can continue to build on their long legacy of academic excellence. I look forward to another year of academic excellence with our family at Brunson-Dargan Elementary School before transitioning to my new role.”
Both principals will assume their new roles at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
