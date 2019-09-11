LAKE CITY, S.C. – Florence County School District Three has been awarded a Distinguished Arts Program grant in the amount of $27,200 from the South Carolina Department of Education for the project “Innovate – Creative and Critical Thinking through the Arts.”
More than 3,000 students and 238 teachers will benefit from this grant program.
The primary goal of the grant is to significantly improve student achievement in the arts through curriculum, instruction and assessment based on the implementation of the 2017 South Carolina Visual and Performing Arts Academic Standards.
Funds from the grant will be used to support several fine arts initiatives, such as funding for fine arts teachers to attend Summer Professional Development Arts Institutes and state and local art conferences and workshops as well as district level professional learning opportunities to gain a better knowledge and understanding of the 2017 South Carolina Visual and Performing Arts Academic Standards.
In addition, grant funds will also be used to upgrade and expand the current inventory of musical instruments in the district’s eight schools. The grant also will help transform current regular art classrooms into art studios with such purchases as kilns, drying racks, easels, pottery wheels and wet/dry cabinets. It also will help transform performance-based classrooms into recording studios with the purchase of sound and recording equipment as well as acoustical sounding shells.
The grant also will be used to increase technology integration within the arts with the purchase of iPad apps and accessories, document cameras and art software. Additionally, the grant will increase the opportunities for artist-in-residencies as well as the number of professional performances.
