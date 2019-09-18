Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Rule 62 Group: 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and Friday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 10 a.m. today at College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Lots of incentive. Call Linda at 843-662-0210 for more information.
Tech Talk AM: 10 a.m. to noon today at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Get a 30 minute appointment to help with various technology questions, including tablet use, reading system, smart phones, and safety and security for devices. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 843-413-7074.
Mornings at the Museum: 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. This interactive program is for children ages 3-5 and their accompanying adult. First Wednesday programs will feature history-related topics. Third Wednesday programs will feature visual arts related topics. Each program will include a gallery visit, story time, and hands-on studio activity. Admission is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org/mornings-at-the-museum.
Thin & Healthy Insta Pot Cooking Demo: 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence. This event is part of National Senior Center Month, and follows its theme, “The Key to Aging Well.” A senior center membership card is required for admission. For more information, visit seniorcitizensassociation.com or call 843-669-6761.
Microsoft Excel Basics Practice: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. today at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This will be a chance to practice basic Excel skills. Participants should have basic computer competency and completed Excel 2013 Basics. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074.
Tweens Program: 3:30 p.m. today at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The programs, offered for children in 3rd through 5th grade, consist of movies, stories, crafts and guest speakers and will last 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. today at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This Tai Chi style features more movement and is easier to learn than other styles. Beginners are welcome. Please wear loose/comfortable clothing and soft soled shoes. Class minimum is 5, and maximum is 14. An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Al-Anon Meeting: 6 p.m. today and Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, and noon Thursday and Tuesday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. These meetings are for friends and relatives of alcoholics. Call 843-662-4938 for more information.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Roald Dahl’s Matilda: 7:30 p.m. today to Friday; and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. This play will tell the story of Matilda, an intelligent girl with psychokinetic powers, her relationship with schoolteacher Miss Honey, and her struggles against the headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. This play is 2.5 hours and has a recommended attendance age of six and up. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors over 62, and $18 for students and children. For more information, visit florencelittletheatre.org.
Post Secret: Thursday at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. Post Secret is a community art project where people from around the world mail or post their secrets anonymously on one side of a postcard. Post Secret founder Frank Warren will bring this project to Florence and give a talk at the Performing Arts Center. Tickets for this event are free and available at the ticket office. For more information, visit fmupac.org.
SC Tobacco Festival: Thursday to Saturday on the Village Green, 133 E. Main St., Lake City. Thursday will feature a Farm to Table event at the Mule Stable. Friday will feature the opening ceremonies with live music by Wet Nose Dogs. Saturday’s events will feature live bands, local performances, food trucks, arts & crafts, a petting zoo, pony rides, a classic car show, carnival rides, and a cornhole tournament. Admission is $60 per person or $100 per couple for Thursday and free for Friday to Saturday. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
OWLS Corn Hole: 9 a.m. and noon Thursday and Tuesday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open play for active adults over 50 and lasts 90 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Baby Storytimes: 10 a.m. (non-walkers) and 11 a.m. (walkers) Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for babies up to 23 months old. The programs will be divided into two groups, walkers and non-walkers. An adult caregiver will need to stay with the baby during the fifteen minute program. The program will consist of music, finger plays, and stories appropriate for these age groups. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
How to Make Your Own Black Gold: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. MFBG Horticulturist Laura Del Vecchio will teach about vermi-composting (cultivating worms for composting), and participants will make their own vermi-compost bin to take home. Registration is $20 per person. All materials will be provided. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
OWLS Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Book Club: 1 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbundu will be discussed. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org or call 843-662-8424.
Better Breathers Club: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Floyd Conference Center, 1592 Freedom Blvd., Florence. Led by a pulmonologist and respiratory therapist, this meeting will provide an opportunity to learn ways to better cope with COPD while getting the support of others who share in your experiences. For more information or to RSVP, contact Stacie Ward at 843-674-2242 or via email at sward@carolinashospital.com.
Wound Care: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 26 at the Lake City Senior Center, 198 N. Acline Ave., Lake City. This event is open to the public and is part of National Senior Center Month, and follows its theme, “The Key to Aging Well.” Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit seniorcitizensassociation.com or call 843-669-6761.
Tours at the Florence County Museum : 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W Cheves St., Florence. Exhibit themed public tours take place every Thursday. No registration is required, and they are led by museum docents. Tours are free and open to all.
Ovis Hill Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Naturally Outdoors, 2519 W. Palmetto St., Florence. For more information, visit www.ovishillfarm.com.
Afterschool Programs: 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children in grades 5K to 2nd grade are invited for a variety of activities including crafts, stories, movies and guest speakers. The program lasts 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Story Time: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This story time is for children age 5 and under. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Author Presentation: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Susan Boyer will be presenting her book Lowcountry Boomerang. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Smiths’ House of Violins Lecture: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 West Cheves St., Florence. Stephen W. Motte will give a lecture on Charles D. Smith and the Smiths’ House of Violins. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit flocomuseum.org or call 843-676-1200.
Night OWLS Pilates Mat & Chair Exercise: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This class will encourage the development of strong and flexible muscles without adding mass, with a focus on core stabilization and strengthening. No experience required. Exercise equipment will be required, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Garden Open: Stroll in September: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will have the chance to view the garden, including the hydrangeas and zinnias. Viewing is by self-guided walking tours only; please dress accordingly. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 9 a.m. Friday and Tuesday in the Weight Room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Coffee & Yogurt Brunch Bar: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence. This event is part of National Senior Center Month, and follows its theme, “The Key to Aging Well.” A senior center membership card is required for admission. For more information, visit seniorcitizensassociation.com or call 843-669-6761.
Pee Dee Growers Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3215 Bluff Road, Marion. Fresh and local vegetables, fruits, and specialty goods will be available to purchase.
Fine Arts Friday: 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in 5k to third grade. Children will be working with a variety of art forms. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Nutcracker Ballet Auditions: 4 to 5 p.m. (ages 4 to 6), 5 to 5:45 p.m. (ages 7 to 10), and 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. (ages 11 and up) Friday at the Center Theatre, 212 N. 5th St., Hartsville. The audition fee is $20. For more information, visit columbiacityballet.com or thecentertheater.com.
Yoga for a Cause: 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Flow Town Yoga, 127 N. Dargan St., Suite 207, Florence. Flow Town Yoga will be hosting this beginner-friendly yoga class in support of the Naomi Project. Recommended minimum donation is $10. This event is open to the public. For more information, visit facebook.com/flowtownyoga.
Little Pee Dee Night Life: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Little Pee Dee Night Life, 8505 E. Highway 76 North, Mullins. Live bands and dancing every weekend. No alcoholic beverages will be served. For more information, visit facebook.com/littlepeedeenightlife.
Tony Bennett’s Most Requested Songs: 8 p.m. Friday at Lula’s Coffee Company, 600 Pamplico Highway, Florence. Bob Ammirati will be performing these covers. Admission is free.
Savannah Grove Community Clean Up: 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 2912 Alligator Road, Effingham. The community is invited to attend.
Visible & Viable Community Impact Day & Sickle Cell Walk: 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pearl Moore Gymnasium, 500 Barnes St., Florence. For more information, contact Nicole Echols at 843-676-5470 or Nicole Dixon at 843-687-5095.
CareSouth Carolina Run2Care 5K: 8 a.m. Saturday at the Hartsville YMCA, 111 E. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. The race will begin and end at the Hartsville YMCA. All participants will be entered for a chance to win prizes. Registration is $25 in advance or $30 on race day. For more information, visit upperpdymca.org.
Lake City Swamp Race: 9 a.m. Saturday at Blanding Street Park on S. Blanding Street, Lake City. This will be a 5K obstacle course through the swamps of Lake City. It will feature ten obstacles with various degrees of difficulty. For more information, visit itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=9602.
Market on Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 19 in downtown Cheraw. There will be local vendors, arts & crafts, fresh produce, and music. For more information, contact the Cheraw Arts Commission at 843-537-8422 ext. 12.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of the City Center, 369 W. Cheves St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. Ovis Hill Farmers Market is an anchor tenant at the market. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Hardy Palms: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. This class will discuss palms suitable for the Southeast, the background of and myths around palms in the Southeast, how to understand them, and how to grow them. This class involves a walk through the garden; please dress appropriately. Registration is $15 per person. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Power ComicCon: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the SiMT Building, 1951 Pisgah Road, Florence. This event will feature comic artists, writers, vendors selling pop culture memorabilia, live music, and a costume contest. Admission is $10; children 12 and under enter free. For more information, visit powercomicon.com.
Toss ‘N’ Taste: 11 a.m. Saturday at Southern Hops Brewing Company, 911 S. Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. This event will include a chili cook off, a corn hole tournament, a kid’s area, music, and a raffle. Admission to the event is free; registration for the corn hole tournament is $50 per two-person team (includes t-shirts), and a wristband for the chili tasting is $25. Proceeds will benefit the CARE House of the Pee Dee. Registration for the tournament and chili cook off must be done in advance. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2lvLHYq . For more information, email Sarah Sweeney at ssweeney@thecarehouse.com.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
Eco Print Scarves: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Caroline Harper will show how to dye a silk scarf with foraged eucalyptus leaves, vegetable skins, and insect shells. Registration is $50 per person. Silk and all organic material will be provided. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Exhibition Opening: 7 p.m. Saturday in the Cecelia Coker Bell Gallery at Coker College, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville. This exhibit will feature the work of Sue Carrie Drummond. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Planetarium Public Show: Doors open 2 p.m., show starts 3 p.m. Sunday in the CEMC Planetarium at Francis Marion University, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence. “Solar Superstorms” will be shown. This event is free and open to the public.
Pims Corn Maze: Fairy Tale: 2 to 6 p.m. (Sundays) Sunday to Nov. 10 at Pim Farms, 464 Dovesville Highway, Darlington. This maze for young children (3 to 7 years old) includes gem mining buckets with shells, rocks, and gems. Adult and teen gem mining includes soccer gold and human fuse balls. Admission to the fairy tale maze is $5; adult and teen gem mining is $7. Groups of ten or more must make an appointment. For more information, visit pimfarms.com.
Sunday Family Movies: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The movies, rated either G or PG, are sponsored by the Friends of the Florence County Library. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
Teen Doctor Who Party: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundaton Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Teens will create duct tape bow ties, paper snowflakes, write their name in Gallifreyan, and perform other activities. Costumes are welcome. This free program is open to 6th through 12th graders. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, email teens@florencelibrary.org or call Julie Vaught at 843-413-7083.
OWLS Gentle Stretch: 9 a.m. Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (open practice) and 10 a.m. (continuing class) Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes St., Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Monday Library Lab: 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in fourth to sixth grade. Children will learn about a variety of science concepts. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Creative Space: 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
OWLS Tai Chi Beginners: 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. (continuation class) Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 30 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Toddler and Preschool Storytime: 9:30 a.m. for toddlers, 10:30 a.m. for preschoolers Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children must be two years old to register for the toddler story time, and 3 to 5 years old for preschool story time. The story time will include stories, finger plays, simple crafts and music. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Drama Club Sneak Peek: Noon Tuesday at the Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence. This event includes a lunch that costs $5 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the senior center. The public is invited to attend. This event is part of National Senior Center Month, and follows its theme, “The Key to Aging Well.” For more information, visit seniorcitizensassociation.com or call 843-669-6761.
Shingles Workshop: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lake City Senior Center, 198 N. Acline Ave., Lake City. This event is open to the public and is part of National Senior Center Month, and follows its theme, “The Key to Aging Well.” Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit seniorcitizensassociation.com or call 843-669-6761.
Powerpoint Basics: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Participants will learn how to use Microsoft Powerpoint. They should have basic computer competency and have completed Microsoft Word 2013 Basics. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074.
Bookworms Book Club: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The program, held on the fourth Tuesday of the month, is for third through fifth graders and consists of book discussions, as well as crafts and games. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dawsey United Methodist Church, 2711 Dawsey St., Florence. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
Night OWLS Dance/Stretch: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This series will feature cardio movements in a choreographic format, using traditional dance techniques and emphasizing dance fundamentals and core strengthening. No dance experience required. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants and street shoes are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Poynor Adult Education, 301 S. Dargan St., Florence. Beginner and advanced beginner dancers are invited to learn new dances every week. Beginner-level class is from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and advance-beginner-level class is from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The fee is $5 per class. For more information visit Heart & Sole Line Dance, Florence SC on Facebook or call Cindy Dowdy at 843-506-2998.
Bingo for All: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Empower to Heal Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 525 S. Dargan St., Florence. The organization is aimed towards restoring individuals and families by providing resources that help with the healing process following sexual trauma. The group will be hosting a “Survivors’ Circle” and discussion.
Bilingual Storytime: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The story time, for children ages 2 through 5, will include stories, finger plays and music on a bilingual theme. The story time lasts 30 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Foot Health Program: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Dr. Jessica Fink, DPM, will present this program on foot health. Registration is free but required. Attendees must be 18 or older. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org. To register, call 843-413-7074.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.