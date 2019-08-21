MARION, S.C. – More than a dozen girls attended the Flourish Mentoring Program’s fifth annual power session at the Marion Opera House recently. The mentoring group organized by Laura Campbell and Adaya Sturkey continues to make an impact on local youth before and throughout the school year.
The program serves students in sixth grade through their senior year in high school. The free event included food, school supplies, power sessions and mini workshops.
Faith Oglesby, vice president of operations, said the session helps prepare for the real world.
“I joined as a senior in high school and I just hope to continue the legacy and be able to pass it down to someone else,” she said. “This year we’re working on raising money.”
Oglesby said Flourish is planning on going on another college tour in 2020.
Mentor Briana Lewis is in her second year with Flourish.
“I want to see the females in Marion County progress, go to college and experience things others don’t on a daily basis,” Lewis said.
Oglesby said Flourish is a big influence.
“A lot of our girls were part of Flourish when it first started,” Oglesby said. “They’re skilled and we getting them ready to go off to college.”
Anyone interested can visit flourishmp.org for more information or visit Facebook.