MARION, S.C. – The Marion County School District announced an online student registration/data validation system for the upcoming school year.
The on-line registration system is a secure and green process, which allows the district to verify all returning students’ demographic, emergency and medical information prior to the start of the new school year.
The system also will allow parents to electronically sign the annual permission forms for school district policies such as the Acceptable User (internet) and media release forms.
In short, the online process replaces all of the hard copy student registration and permission forms that students would bring home on the first day of school. This online registration process also is available for all new students coming to Marion County School District for the first time.
“Our goal in implementing the online registration process was to streamline the work of updating student records for our returning families while making sure our records had the latest information needed,” Superintendent Kandace Bethea said. “This will also limit the amount of paper that is sent home at the beginning of each school year.”
The new registration process will be rolled out in two phases. Now, students new to the district can go to the district website, where a link will be available that will take families to the new registration site.
Families will create an account that will establish a safe and secure connection to the registration forms. The process is well guided and user friendly. Should families need assistance, there is a link they can use at the top right hand of the page, or they can call the school or district for assistance.
The second phase, intended for returning students, was released Monday, during district-wide registration when parents visit schools to meet new teachers and pick-up schedules. They received a letter with instructions on how to access the system for their child. The letter contains a web address, instructions and a secure “snapcode” that links directly to their child’s information.
Parents will create an account that they will use each year for this process and submit a form for each student in their family. To make the process easier for families with multiple students, they will have the option to copy all generic family information to all other students in the family. The student registration process will not be complete until the forms have been submitted.
Parents also can access the online registration through the Parent Portal, which will eliminate the need for a “snapcode.” During the first few weeks of school, when parents log into the Parent Portal, they will see a link to update their children’s information. The link will be active at the beginning of each school year and again mid-year in January.