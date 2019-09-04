Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Rule 62 Group: 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and Friday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 10 a.m. today at College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Lots of incentive. Call Linda at 843-662-0210 for more information.
Mornings at the Museum: 10 to 11 a.m. today at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. This interactive program is for children ages 3-5 and their accompanying adult. First Wednesday programs will feature history-related topics. Third Wednesday programs will feature visual arts related topics. Each program will include a gallery visit, story time, and hands-on studio activity. Admission is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org/mornings-at-the-museum.
Tweens Program: 3:30 p.m. today at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The programs, offered for children in 3rd through 5th grade, consist of movies, stories, crafts and guest speakers and will last 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Wine Down Wednesday: 5 to 7 p.m. today and Oct. 2 at the Lake City Visitor’s Center, 110 E. Main St., Lake City. This will be a time to network and meet new people in the Lake City community. Complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres from Piggybacks BBQ and Catfish will be served.
OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. today at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This Tai Chi style features more movement and is easier to learn than other styles. Beginners are welcome. Please wear loose/comfortable clothing and soft soled shoes. Class minimum is 5, and maximum is 14. An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Al-Anon Meeting: 6 p.m. today and Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, and noon Thursday and Tuesday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. These meetings are for friends and relatives of alcoholics. Call 843-662-4938 for more information.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Corn Hole: 9 a.m. and noon Thursday and Tuesday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open play for active adults over 50 and lasts 90 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Swamp Fox Quilters Guild Monthly Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Oct. 3 at John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Ave., Florence. The guild’s purpose is to educate the membership and community in the art of quilting. New members and visitors are welcome. Annual membership dues are $15. For more information, visit swampfoxquilters.com.
Baby Storytimes: 10 a.m. (non-walkers) and 11 a.m. (walkers) Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for babies up to 23 months old. The programs will be divided into two groups, walkers and non-walkers. An adult caregiver will need to stay with the baby during the fifteen minute program. The program will consist of music, finger plays, and stories appropriate for these age groups. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
OWLS Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Labor Day Lunch Celebration: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence. Lunch is $5 per person and is open to the public. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the senior center. This event is part of National Senior Center Month, and follows its theme, “The Key to Aging Well.” For more information, visit seniorcitizensassociation.com or call 843-669-6761.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Central United Methodist Church, 167 S. Irby St., Florence. To schedule an appoint, sign up at the church, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 843-662-3218.
Tours at the Florence County Museum : 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W Cheves St., Florence. Exhibit themed public tours take place every Thursday. No registration is required, and they are led by museum docents. Tours are free and open to all.
Ovis Hill Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Naturally Outdoors, 2519 W. Palmetto St., Florence. For more information, visit www.ovishillfarm.com.
Afterschool Programs: 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children in grades 5K to 2nd grade are invited for a variety of activities including crafts, stories, movies and guest speakers. The program lasts 30 to 45 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Story Time: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This story time is for children age 5 and under. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
The Good Neighbor Fundraiser Gala: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Florence Country Club, 450 Country Club Boulevard, Florence. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour; dinner and a program will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Cadenza String Quartet will perform. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 for couples. Proceeds will benefit Lighthouse Ministries. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lighthouseflorence.org.
Night OWLS Pilates Mat & Chair Exercise: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This class will encourage the development of strong and flexible muscles without adding mass, with a focus on core stabilization and strengthening. No experience required. Exercise equipment will be required, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Pee Dee Growers Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3215 Bluff Road, Marion. Fresh and local vegetables, fruits, and specialty goods will be available to purchase.
The Price is Right: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Lake City Senior Center, 198 N. Acline Ave., Lake City. A senior center membership card is required for admission. This event is part of National Senior Center Month, and follows its theme, “The Key to Aging Well.” For more information, visit seniorcitizensassociation.com or call 843-669-6761.
Fine Arts Friday: 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in 5k to third grade. Children will be working with a variety of art forms. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Fiesta Friday: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Oct. 4 on Sauls Street, Lake City. This event includes music, food, dancing, vendors, and a kids zone. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
Little Pee Dee Night Life: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Little Pee Dee Night Life, 8505 E. Highway 76 North, Mullins. Live bands and dancing every weekend. No alcoholic beverages will be served. For more information, visit facebook.com/littlepeedeenightlife.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of the City Center, 369 W. Cheves St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. Ovis Hill Farmers Market is an anchor tenant at the market. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
MFBG Beer Fest: Noon to 1 p.m. (VIP hours) and 1 to 5 p.m. (all ticketholders) Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. More than 40 local and regional craft breweries will be represented, along with local food trucks and live music. Tickets are $40 for VIP (includes early hours, tasting glass, a souvenir pint glass, T-shirt, and special gift), $20 in advance (online only up to Thursday, includes a tasting glass), $25 at the gate (includes a tasting glass), and $10 for designated driver (no alcohol consumption permitted). Must be 21 or older to attend. Proceeds will benefit the Florence County Disabilities Foundation. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
SEBGA Concerts: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 5 at the Darlington Music Hall, 1945 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. There will be socialization and an open mic along with the monthly performer. Admission is $10 for the general public, $7 for members, $5 for students, and free for children under 12. Light snacks and soft drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, visit sebga.org or call 843-373-2003.
Planetarium Public Show: Doors open 2 p.m., show starts 3 p.m. Sunday in the CEMC Planetarium at Francis Marion University, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence. “Earthquake” will be shown. This event is free and open to the public.
Pims Corn Maze: Fairy Tale: 2 to 6 p.m. (Sundays) Sunday to Nov. 10 at Pim Farms, 464 Dovesville Highway, Darlington. This maze for young children (3 to 7 years old) includes gem mining buckets with shells, rocks, and gems. Adult and teen gem mining includes soccer gold and human fuse balls. Admission to the fairy tale maze is $5; adult and teen gem mining is $7. Groups of ten or more must make an appointment. For more information, visit pimfarms.com.
Sunday Family Movies: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The movies, rated either G or PG, are sponsored by the Friends of the Florence County Library. For more information or to register, call 843-292-7382.
OWLS Gentle Stretch: 9 a.m. Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Tai Chi: 9 a.m. (open practice) and 10 a.m. (continuing class) Monday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Pee Dee Woodcarvers: 9 a.m. Monday at the Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence. The Pee Dee Woodcarvers promote the art of woodcarving in the Pee Dee area. New members and interested guests are welcome. For more information, call 843-845-3863.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes St., Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Tech Talk PM: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Monday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Get a 30 minute appointment to help with various technology questions, including tablet use, reading system, smart phones, and safety and security for devices. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 843-413-7074.
Monday Library Lab: 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This program is for children in fourth to sixth grade. Children will learn about a variety of science concepts. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Creative Space: 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
SC African American Heritage Foundation Meeting: 6 p.m. Monday at the Butler Community Center, 1103 South 6th St., Hartsville. This meeting will discuss a proposed project to place South Carolina Historical Markers in Darlington, Lee, Williamsburg, Florence, Bamberg, Marion, Dillion, Kershaw, Marlboro, Allendale, and Kershaw Counties. Thos interested in the placement of these Historical Markers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Jannie Harriot at 843-332-3589.
Florence YMCA Golf Classic: Registration deadline Tuesday, event date Sept. 13 at Traces Golf Club, 4322 Southborough Road, Florence. This will be a Four Man Captain’s Choice team. Registration is $220 per team and includes lunch. Proceeds will benefit the YMCA. For more information, call 843-665-1234.
OWLS Tai Chi Beginners: 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. (continuation class) Tuesday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 30 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 9 a.m. Tuesday and Friday in the Weight Room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Toddler and Preschool Storytime: 9:30 a.m. for toddlers, 10:30 a.m. for preschoolers Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Children must be two years old to register for the toddler story time, and 3 to 5 years old for preschool story time. The story time will include stories, finger plays, simple crafts and music. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
OWLS Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday in the multipurpose room at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email SWebb@CityofFlorence.com.
Microsoft Office: Word Basics: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. This workshop covers the basics of Microsoft Word. Participants should be competent with the mouse, keyboard, and general computer use. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7075.
TOPS SC 101 – Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dawsey United Methodist Church, 2711 Dawsey St., Florence. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
Night OWLS Dance/Stretch: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This series will feature cardio movements in a choreographic format, using traditional dance techniques and emphasizing dance fundamentals and core strengthening. No dance experience required. Please wear comfortable workout clothing (sweat pants or yoga pants and street shoes are fine). An annual fee of $12 is due at registration. To register, visit the Barnes Street Activity Center. For information, email Sharon Webb at SWebb@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Poynor Adult Education, 301 S. Dargan St., Florence. Beginner and advanced beginner dancers are invited to learn new dances every week. Beginner-level class is from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and advance-beginner-level class is from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The fee is $5 per class. For more information visit Heart & Sole Line Dance, Florence SC on Facebook or call Cindy Dowdy at 843-506-2998.
Bingo for All: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg County Library, 306 N. Main St., Hemingway. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-558-7679.
Bilingual Storytime: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. The story time, for children ages 2 through 5, will include stories, finger plays and music on a bilingual theme. The story time lasts 30 minutes. For more information and to register, call the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.
Social Security: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Attendees will be informed about the basics of eligibility for SSI and SSDI, finding attorneys for Initial Entitlement, Social Security overpayments, and cessation. For more information or to register, visit florencelibrary.org or call 843-413-7074.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
