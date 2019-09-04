Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA **HURRICANE DORIAN WILL IMPACT THE AREA LATE WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND HURRICANE WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL BRUNSWICK, COASTAL GEORGETOWN, COASTAL HORRY, COASTAL NEW HANOVER, COASTAL PENDER, INLAND BRUNSWICK, AND INLAND NEW HANOVER - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL HORRY, INLAND GEORGETOWN, INLAND PENDER, AND NORTHERN HORRY - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BLADEN, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION, MARLBORO, ROBESON, AND WILLIAMSBURG * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 390 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF WILMINGTON NC OR ABOUT 350 MILES SOUTH OF MYRTLE BEACH SC - 28.7N 79.2W - STORM INTENSITY 110 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHWEST OR 340 DEGREES AT 7 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE DORIAN REMAINS A STRONG HURRICANE AS IT TRACKS NORTH OFF THE FLORIDA COAST. DORIAN WILL MAKE ITS CLOSEST APPROACH TO COASTAL SOUTH AND NORTH CAROLINA THIS THURSDAY. DORIAN IS EXPECTED TO BRING STRONG WINDS, STORM SURGE INUNDATION, FLASH FLOODING, RIP CURRENTS, AND DANGEROUS MARINE CONDITIONS LATE WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT. THE GREATEST IMPACTS FROM DORIAN WILL BE FELT OVER AREAS CLOSEST TO THE COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL SECTIONS OF NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - LARGE AREAS OF DEEP INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ENHANCED BY BATTERING WAVES. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS IS LIKELY, WITH SEVERAL POTENTIALLY WASHING AWAY. DAMAGE WILL BE COMPOUNDED BY FLOATING DEBRIS. SOME LOCATIONS MAY BECOME UNINHABITABLE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD. - INUNDATION IS LIKELY TO IMPACT VULNERABLE HOMES ALONG TIDAL CREEKS AND WATERWAYS FARTHER INLAND. - DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES WILL LIKELY BECOME IMPACTED BY THE STORM SURGE. SURGE WATERS WILL CONTAIN HAZARDOUS MATERIALS. - LARGE SECTIONS OF COASTAL ROADS WILL BECOME FLOODED, OR WASH-OUT ALTOGETHER. - SEVERE BEACH EROSION IS EXPECTED WITH SIGNIFICANT DUNE LOSS. SANDS FROM DISPLACED DUNES WILL LIKELY DEPOSIT ONTO THE BARRIER ISLAND ROADS. - MAJOR DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS IS POSSIBLE. MANY SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES WITH SOME LIFTED ONSHORE AND STRANDED INLAND. - NAVIGATION MAY BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY NEAR INLETS AND WATERWAYS, AS SOME NAVIGATIONAL AIDS MAY BE OFF STATION OR MISSING. DEBRIS IS POSSIBLE IN THE WATERWAYS AND OTHER NAVIGABLE CHANNELS. * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL COUNTIES OF NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IS LIKELY, WITH BUILDINGS RECEIVING ROOF DAMAGE AS WELL AS WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES POTENTIALLY SUFFERING SEVERE DAMAGE, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE MAY BE ENHANCED BY PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE INACCESSIBLE OR UNINHABITABLE FOR SOME TIME AFTER THE STORM PASSES. - WIDESPREAD LARGE LIMBS WILL BE DOWN AND MANY TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - ROADS WILL BE BLOCKED IN MANY AREAS AS A RESULT OF LARGE DEBRIS, ESPECIALLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED AREAS. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ELEVATED ROADWAYS WILL LIKELY BECOME UNSAFE. - WIDESPREAD AREAS WILL SUFFER FROM POWER AND COMMUNICATION OUTAGES. - SEVERAL POORLY SECURED SMALL CRAFT MAY BREAK FROM THEIR MOORINGS. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS INLAND AREAS. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS AREAS MAINLY EAST OF I-95. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE FLOODING FROM RAINFALL MAY PROMPT SOME EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND STREAMS MAY RISE AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN THE TYPICAL PRONE LOCATIONS. SMALL CREEKS AND DITCHES MAY OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS MAY ENTER SOME STRUCTURES. UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS ALONG ROADWAYS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS MAY BECOME SUBMERGED BY RISING WATER. SOME SECONDARY STREETS AND PARKING LOTS MAY FLOOD AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. - DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL BECOME HAZARDOUS, AND SOME ROAD CLOSURES CAN BE EXPECTED. PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS WEST OF I-95. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - TORNADOES CAN CAUSE DAMAGE TO TREES, VEHICLES, BOATS, AND BUILDINGS. UNSECURED MOBILE HOMES AND POORLY CONSTRUCTED STRUCTURES ARE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, LEAVE AS SOON AS PRACTICAL WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE WELL AHEAD OF TIME. BE SURE THAT YOU TAKE ALL ESSENTIAL MATERIALS FROM YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. LET OTHERS KNOW WHERE YOU ARE GOING AND WHEN YOU INTEND TO ARRIVE. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, UNDERSTAND THAT THERE ARE INHERENT RISKS TO EVACUATION (SUCH AS TRAFFIC CONGESTION, ACCIDENTS, AND DRIVING IN BAD WEATHER), SO EVACUATE ONLY IF NECESSARY. HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE THAT ARE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE WRAPPED UP AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE WEATHER CONDITIONS COMPLETELY DETERIORATE. ANY REMAINING EVACUATIONS AND RELOCATIONS SHOULD BE EXPEDITED BEFORE THE ONSET OF TROPICAL STORM FORCE WIND. IF YOU ARE RELOCATING TO SAFE SHELTER, LEAVE AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE. IF HEADING TO A COMMUNITY SHELTER, BECOME FAMILIAR WITH THE SHELTER RULES BEFORE ARRIVAL, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE SPECIAL NEEDS OR OWN A PET. TAKE ESSENTIAL ITEMS WITH YOU FROM YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST BEFORE DEPARTING. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR AND STILL IN THE AREA, LISTEN FOR THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN WHICH YOU ARE STAYING WITHIN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. BE SURE YOU KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH IT RESIDES. PAY ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC AROUND 6 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.