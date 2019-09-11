LATTA, S.C. – CareSouth Carolina’s Daniel Myers was presented the Male of the Year Award by the Save Our Youth Movement at the organization’s Scholarship Gala.
The Save Our Youth Movement was founded by Pee Dee native Marcus McGirt to encourage local youth to stay out of trouble and promote the importance of education.
Myers was selected as the first recipient of the award.
“I don’t do things for recognition,” Myers said. “I never expected to get anything. I want our community to be the best community it can be and anything I can do to steer it in the right direction, that’s my goal. I was totally shocked to hear that somebody thought that way of me, and it’s without a doubt a great honor.”
Myers always looks for ways to put others ahead of himself, McGirt said.
“I have witnessed him feed those who couldn’t care less about him, but he knew that he was doing what God has allowed him to do. He’s always doing things that are right not only for himself but for the folks around him. He is constantly encouraging the youth and everyone around them.”
Myers is the Pee Dee opiate director. He is working to address the growing issues of opioid misuse and overdose in the area. The consortium has three main objectives: prevention of opiate use disorders, treatment of opiate and other substance use disorders and sustained recovery for people of all ages who are struggling with an opiate use disorder or dependency.
In addition to his work with the consortium, Myers is an active pastor and devoted Latta Viking fan.
“This is a man who listened to God’s word and opened the Community Worship Center to minister and teach the Gospel to those of us who have not been to a church in years because of judgment reasons or simply because they felt the church has forgotten about them,” McGirt said about Myers.
As part of the gala, McGirt was presented the keys to the city of Latta for the work his organization is doing with the youth of the area.
