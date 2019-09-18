LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Have a desire to carve a watermelon? Fish for catfish? Hang out with friends and listen to music or enjoy fine dining?
This year’s South Carolina Tobacco Festival will feature these things and more.
Thursday through Saturday, Lake City will play host to its 65th annual S.C. Tobacco Festival. Sponsored by the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce, the festival offers something for each member of the family.
Carnival and rides, offered by GarbrickAmusement, will be set up at 219 N. Church St. (in the Pee Dee Thrift parking lot), commencing at 4 p.m. Thursday. Also on Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m., is a Farm to Table Event in The Stables on Railroad Avenue. Call the chamber to get a ticket for the event.
Friday events start at noon with the Catfish Tournament presented by Marshall’s Marine, with registration in the Bean Market Parking Lot on Henry Street.
The opening ceremony starts at 6 p.m. on the Village Green on Henry Street.
That will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Watermelon Carving Contest and the Watermelon Games.
The S.C. Tobacco Festival Street Dance, featuring Wet Nose Dogs, presented by FTC, will start at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.
Saturday events on the green kick off at 9 a.m. However, from 7:30-8:30 a.m., last-minute runners can register to participate in the Lake City Swamp Run. The run begins at 9 a.m.
From 8 to 11:45 a.m. is the Catfish Tournamentweigh-in, in the Bean Market Parking Lot
Activities will be going on in the Lake City Farmers Market in ACL Building, all day Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to noon will be the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club Car Show.
Other activities on the green include the SCDNR Simulator, and performances.
Beginning at 7 p.m., the annual Beach Blast, presented by KJ’s Market IGA, will feature Jim Quick & Coastline.
The Kids’ Zone will be on the East Main Green at the corner of Main and Church streets, Mary Kelley, executive director of the chamber, said. A petting zoo, face art, pony rides and more will add to the fun and festivities.
A car show by the Eastern S.C. Mustang Club will be offered in the Sauls St. parking lot next to East Main Green beside the Kids’Zone, Kelley said, and arts and crafts vendors will be in the Bean Market on Henry Street and food vendors will be everywhere.
The festival pays homage to the area’s heritage that included tobacco farmers, harvests, warehouses and tobacco auctions, but it has changed over its 65-year history. Memorabilia from past festivals will be on display in the chamber office at the back of the Village Green in the north end of the reclaimed train depot.
“We encourage everyone to come, visit and enjoy the festival. … It’s free to come and have fun,” Kelley said. “Friday and Saturday nights, bring your chair and cooler and come join us on the green for the music and fun. The evening ends with a fireworks display.”
