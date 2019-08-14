JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – A CPR class will be offered at the Johnsonville Public Library later this month.
Mitchell Fulmore with the Florence County Emergency Management Division will teach a Heartsaver CPR class from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 21-22 at the library. Participants must attend the class on both days, according to a news release from the library.
The cost is $25 per person. Participants will earn the American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR certification. The class is limited to 12 people.
People who are interested can sign up by visiting the library or calling 843-386-2052.
The Johnsonville Public Library is at 242 S. Georgetown Highway.