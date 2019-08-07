LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Greater Lake City Community Resource Center is accepting nominations for the 2019 Greater Lake City Veteran of the Year.
Veterans who have lived in Lake City, Olanta, Scranton, Coward or Cades for at least two years can be nominated to receive special recognition in November for making an impact on their community.
The person submitting the nomination must write a letter telling the resource center why that particular veteran should be the 2019 Greater Lake City Veteran of the Year.
Nominated veterans much have received honorable discharge and be able to provide DD 214 or other separation documentation or service personnel records.
All letters and supporting documentation must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Everything must be taken to or mailed to the Greater Lake City Community Resource Center at 410 W. Main St., Lake City, S.C. 29560. Submissions can also be emailed to communityoutreach@lccreativealliance.org.
The 2018 Greater Lake City Veteran of the Year was Dr. R.L. Cockfield.
For additional information, call 843-374-0400.