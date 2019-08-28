MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Police Department hosted its first National Night Out community event on Aug. 13. More than 100 people gathered in the greenspace in front of the Mullins Library for what the department called a fun evening with local law enforcement officers.
Organizer and Mullins Police Department Lt. Justin Turner said officers wanted to do something for the community.
“We want them to be able to get information from different community organizations and grow a community bond with the police department,” he said. “We had several different businesses in town donate. We also had counseling organizations in attendance.”
Children were treated to free hot dogs and bounced around inflatables to the sound of music. The Mullins Fire Department also helped out during the celebration.
Turner said National Night Out is an event designed to build strong community relationships and promote safer neighborhoods.
“We came prepared to give out up to 400 hot dogs and we also had officers give out goody bags to children from the department,” he said.