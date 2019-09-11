FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce has announced the beginning of its largest Leadership Florence class ever, with 43 participants in the Class of 2020.
Leadership Florence is a comprehensive nine-month program designed to motivate and cultivate leadership for the Florence area. Participants will attend various events during the program that will enhance their involvement in the local community while developing valuable leadership skills along the way.
The program began Thursday with a meet-and-greet where the new members got to know a little more about each other. Typically, this program will develop great professional relationships that last forever.
Participants will increase their knowledge of the Greater Florence area and enhance their involvement in community activities while further developing their leadership skills. The nine-month program provides an in-depth look at private enterprise, government agencies, organizations and individuals that make decisions affecting Florence County every day.
Individuals benefit from the Leadership Florence program in several ways, including a comprehensive understanding of important community issues and organizations, a chance to meet with community leaders, increased leadership abilities, building a diverse network of informed colleagues and expanding contacts.
