FLORENCE, S.C. – The Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library's Morris Gallery is exhibiting the works of several accomplished Lowcountry African American artists to commemorate the Jamestown, S.C., settlement of freed slaves.
The opening reception for the exhibit was held on July 21. It will contrinue through Aug. 16. Admission to the reception is free and light refreshments will be served, according to the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library.
The exhibit is part of the “Celebrate Jamestown” events this summer, which include separate poetry and spoken work events depicting the culture and traditions of African-Americans that took place in July. Artists include Arianne King Comer, Alvin B. Glen, J. Renee Jefferson and Oscar Wright IV.
The Doctor N. Lee Morris Gallery is on the second floor of the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library in Florence and is open from 9 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2 to 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about the exhibit and related events, visit florencelibrary.org.